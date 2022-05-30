BMC inspects eight flats in Khar’s Lavie Building, excluding Rana couple’s flat

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday inspected eight flats in Khar’s Lavie Building for unauthorised alterations, except for Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her spouse and Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana house on the eighth floor. Civic officials said prima facie, unauthorised alterations have been found on all floors, a detailed report will be compiled, after which, notices will be issued to the respective flat owners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, the civic body has issued notice of inspection as per section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, to owners of every flat from the first to the ninth floor, except the eighth floor, where the Ranas own a house, informing them, the inspection would take place on Monday.

A team of officials visited the Lavie Building on Monday, took measurements, and clicked photographs of the flats in the building. A senior civic official said, “Prima facie, the violations on each floor are similar to those found in the Ranas flat. After a detailed report, the procedure will be followed and notices will be sent to all owners.”

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma, also owns a flat on the third floor of the building, civic officials confirmed. Friday’s notice of inspection, names the owner of the flat on the third floor as Kimi Sharma-Paes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ranas had earlier received notices from BMC for unauthorised alterations on May 10 and May 20. However, the Ranas challenged the decision in court. On Tuesday last week, the City Civil Court at Dindoshi gave the Ranas a month to regularise the unauthorised alterations to their flat based on the notices issued by the BMC.

The court has also directed that BMC should decide on the regularisation within one month after the Ranas have made a proposal. If the proposal is refused by BMC for any reason, it cannot take action against the Ranas flat for two more weeks, to give them time for legal recourse.