BMC inspects eight flats in Khar’s Lavie Building, excluding Rana couple’s flat
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday inspected eight flats in Khar’s Lavie Building for unauthorised alterations, except for Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her spouse and Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana house on the eighth floor. Civic officials said prima facie, unauthorised alterations have been found on all floors, a detailed report will be compiled, after which, notices will be issued to the respective flat owners.
On Friday, the civic body has issued notice of inspection as per section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, to owners of every flat from the first to the ninth floor, except the eighth floor, where the Ranas own a house, informing them, the inspection would take place on Monday.
A team of officials visited the Lavie Building on Monday, took measurements, and clicked photographs of the flats in the building. A senior civic official said, “Prima facie, the violations on each floor are similar to those found in the Ranas flat. After a detailed report, the procedure will be followed and notices will be sent to all owners.”
Bollywood actor Kim Sharma, also owns a flat on the third floor of the building, civic officials confirmed. Friday’s notice of inspection, names the owner of the flat on the third floor as Kimi Sharma-Paes.
The Ranas had earlier received notices from BMC for unauthorised alterations on May 10 and May 20. However, the Ranas challenged the decision in court. On Tuesday last week, the City Civil Court at Dindoshi gave the Ranas a month to regularise the unauthorised alterations to their flat based on the notices issued by the BMC.
The court has also directed that BMC should decide on the regularisation within one month after the Ranas have made a proposal. If the proposal is refused by BMC for any reason, it cannot take action against the Ranas flat for two more weeks, to give them time for legal recourse.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
