BMC inspects Khar home of Ranas, finds violations

Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) personnel on Monday inspected the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana regarding the unauthorised construction on the eighth floor of Khar’s Lavie building.

The civic team conducting the inspection found some violations as per the approved plans, and will soon issue a notice to the Ranas’, informed the officials.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of the H/West ward, with jurisdiction over Khar, said on Monday afternoon, “After conducting the inspection, the team observed some violations as per the approved plan in the premises. Notice will be issued accordingly.”

Speaking to the media, Navneet Rana on Monday said, “They are in power today and are misusing it. The way they have acted against my house, they have done to many others who have also spoken up against them. In a similar manner, they went to their houses as well. I will continue my fight even if they make me homeless.”

This was the third time BMC visited the Ranas’ residence in a week. On May 4 and May 5, a team of officials visited the Ranas’ home but did not find anyone as the duo were lodged in jail. After their May 5 visit, the team of civic officials reached out to the Ranas’ spokesperson, who asked them for two-three days’ time, until an inspection can be facilitated.

A civic official said, on Monday, that the Ranas were not present in their home during the inspection. The inspection followed a notice issued by the BMC to the Rana couple on May 2, under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (1888), which authorises civic officials to enter the premises, inspect the premises for unauthorised construction, and take photographs and measurements where necessary.