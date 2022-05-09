BMC inspects Khar home of Ranas, finds violations
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) personnel on Monday inspected the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana regarding the unauthorised construction on the eighth floor of Khar’s Lavie building.
The civic team conducting the inspection found some violations as per the approved plans, and will soon issue a notice to the Ranas’, informed the officials.
Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of the H/West ward, with jurisdiction over Khar, said on Monday afternoon, “After conducting the inspection, the team observed some violations as per the approved plan in the premises. Notice will be issued accordingly.”
Speaking to the media, Navneet Rana on Monday said, “They are in power today and are misusing it. The way they have acted against my house, they have done to many others who have also spoken up against them. In a similar manner, they went to their houses as well. I will continue my fight even if they make me homeless.”
This was the third time BMC visited the Ranas’ residence in a week. On May 4 and May 5, a team of officials visited the Ranas’ home but did not find anyone as the duo were lodged in jail. After their May 5 visit, the team of civic officials reached out to the Ranas’ spokesperson, who asked them for two-three days’ time, until an inspection can be facilitated.
A civic official said, on Monday, that the Ranas were not present in their home during the inspection. The inspection followed a notice issued by the BMC to the Rana couple on May 2, under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (1888), which authorises civic officials to enter the premises, inspect the premises for unauthorised construction, and take photographs and measurements where necessary.
‘People in high offices…’: Allahabad HC's observations in Lakhimpur Kheri case
While holding a hearing in a case related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, the Allahabad high court on Monday observed that 'political persons holding high offices' should not make 'irresponsible remarks.'
UP: BEWARE! Fraud group targeting electricity consumers via fake messages
A new method to dupe electricity consumers through fake calls has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has lodged an FIR in Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against a gang which preys on electricity consumers through fake calls asking them to pay pending power bills, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. The message reads asking the consumers to pay their pending bills or their power connection will be cut.
Over 1,300 kg silver, ₹56 lakh in cash seized in Dungarpur
Police have seized 1,321 kg of silver and other jewellery items along with ₹56 lakh in cash from Dungarpur district, officials said Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a private bus going to Ahmedabad from Agra on Sunday night and recovered silver bricks and gold ornaments during the search, they said. The consignment was loaded in Agra and had to be delivered at different locations, DSP Rakesh Kumar Sharma said.
BBAU student alleges ragging, files complaint
A BCom first year student at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University has filed a ragging complaint with the vice-chancellor's office and also on UGC's anti-ragging portal. The victim Nishant Kumar alleged that he was beaten up by some senior students when he opposed the ragging. Nishant alleged that the incident took place at around 12 noon on Monday when he was sitting in his class.
BMC conducts pre-monsoon mass drives to destroy mosquito breeding spots
Mumbai Ahead of the monsoon, the civic body has started their special aedes aegypti mosquito survey, in which the pesticide department conducts mass drives to destroy breeding spots. “The mass drive is targeted at the chronic dengue spots in every ward of the city,” said Mumbai's insecticide officer Dr Rajan Naringrekar. The stages of life of the aedes aegypti mosquito include egg, larva, pupa and adult. The mass drive is conducted every fortnight.
