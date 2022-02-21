BMC inspects Narayan Rane’s Juhu bungalow, to prepare report on legality

Mumbai: A team of nine personnel from the K-west ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday visited Adhish bungalow in Juhu, owned by union minister Narayan Rane, in order to conduct an inspection of the structure.

This came after the BMC on Thursday, issued a notice to Adhish bungalow under section 68 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Act 1888. After which, the BMC team had visited the bungalow on Friday but returned without conducting an inspection as nobody was present at the moment.

On Monday, the BMC personnel at around 11 am visited the bungalow in the presence of union minister Rane. According to the information, the team took measurements inside the bungalow to verify illegalities and also took photographs.

A civic official said, “The civic team will now verify the complaint received and what they saw and discuss internally with several departments before coming to the conclusion of any illegality. A report will be prepared on the inspection of Monday, and notice, if any, will be issued only after that in the coming days.”

The BMC’s action came after Right To Information (RTI) activist Santosh Daundkar filed a reminder complaint alleging that the BMC did not take any action on his previous complaints regarding illegal construction of the bungalow. The bungalow owned by Rane has been in the news for the last few years over allegations of illegalities. Daundkar said that he had filed a complaint since the bungalow was constructed in violation of Coastal Regulations Zone (CRZ) norms.

The notice issued to Rane by the building and factory department of the K-west ward on Friday reads, “I have been duly empowered by the Municipal Commissioner to exercise and discharge the power and functions conferred upon and vested in him. I hereby give you notice that, I shall, on the day 21/02/2022 thereafter anytime pursuant to provision of the last-named section enter with assistants or workmen into or upon the premises of Adish bungalow.”

The notice added, “We shall enter the bungalow to inspect the said premises to take measurements and photographs of the same. Please be present for the same along with the last approved plan/authentic documents of relevant structures.”

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday told reporters: “The BMC is not doing this suddenly. It is just doing its job of inspection and we are certain that Mr Rane will cooperate with the BMC.”

In the recent past, Narayan Rane along with his son Nitesh Rane have been at war of words with Shiv Sena leaders including Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Rane or his son Nitesh Rane could not be contacted for their comments on Monday. Earlier in the day, Nitesh Rane told the media: “It is true that we have got notice and a team of BMC officials have reached our bungalow in Juhu. We will cooperate with the BMC and my father (Narayan Rane) and I are present at the bungalow.”

Rane had on Saturday said, “I have got notice for my Juhu bungalow where my family is residing, and we have not done any illegal construction. We shifted here in 2009, and I was also issued an occupation certificate by the BMC.”

Meanwhile, repeated attempts to reach Prithviraj Chauhan, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s K-west ward who conducted the inspection on Monday did not yield any response.