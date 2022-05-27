BMC issues notice to all flat owners in Khar’s Lavie Building, where Ranas live

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday night issued inspection notices to all flat owners in Khar’s Lavie building, where Independent MP Navneet Rana and her spouse MLA Ravi Rana own a unit on the 8th floor. The BMC has informed flat owners that an inspection for unauthorised alterations will take place on Monday, May 30. The Ranas had earlier received notices from BMC for unauthorised alterations on May 10 and May 20.

The latest notice has been issued to the entire building, naming all residents from the 1st to the 9th floor, except the 8th floor where the Rana couple live.

Earlier, the City Civil Court at Dindoshi had on Tuesday given Ranas a month to regularise the unauthorised alterations to their flat based on the notices issued by the BMC.

The court has also directed that BMC should decide on the regularisation within one month after the Ranas has made a proposal. If the proposal is refused by BMC for any reason, it cannot take action against the Ranas flat for two more weeks, to give them time for legal recourse.

“Under section 68 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation act 1888, I have been duly empowered by the municipal commissioner to exercise and discharge the power and functions conferred upon and vested in him under Section 488 of the said act. I hereby give you notice that I shall on the day 30/05/2022 thereafter anytime pursuant to the provision of the last-named section enter with assistants or workmen into or upon the premises,” reads the BMC notice, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT.

