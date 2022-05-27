BMC issues notice to all flat owners in Khar’s Lavie Building, where Ranas live
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday night issued inspection notices to all flat owners in Khar’s Lavie building, where Independent MP Navneet Rana and her spouse MLA Ravi Rana own a unit on the 8th floor. The BMC has informed flat owners that an inspection for unauthorised alterations will take place on Monday, May 30. The Ranas had earlier received notices from BMC for unauthorised alterations on May 10 and May 20.
The latest notice has been issued to the entire building, naming all residents from the 1st to the 9th floor, except the 8th floor where the Rana couple live.
Earlier, the City Civil Court at Dindoshi had on Tuesday given Ranas a month to regularise the unauthorised alterations to their flat based on the notices issued by the BMC.
The court has also directed that BMC should decide on the regularisation within one month after the Ranas has made a proposal. If the proposal is refused by BMC for any reason, it cannot take action against the Ranas flat for two more weeks, to give them time for legal recourse.
“Under section 68 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation act 1888, I have been duly empowered by the municipal commissioner to exercise and discharge the power and functions conferred upon and vested in him under Section 488 of the said act. I hereby give you notice that I shall on the day 30/05/2022 thereafter anytime pursuant to the provision of the last-named section enter with assistants or workmen into or upon the premises,” reads the BMC notice, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT.
-
Bandra college withholds results of students refusing to participate in marathon
Mumbai: The undergraduate students of Bandra's Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce have raised an objection to the college withholding their results unless students register for an upcoming marathon. The Saquib Rizvi Marathon aims to support those belonging to the weaker sections of society and raise awareness, as well as honour cancer survivors. The 2020 edition saw the participation of over 5000 runners, which also included 100 cancer survivors.
-
MBVV cops return from Prague with accused wanted in 2003 US model murder
Thane: A four-member police team from the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MBVV) returned from Prague with Vipul Patel, who was extradited for allegedly murdering a US-based model in 2003. The accused will be produced before the Thane court on Saturday, said Sr PI Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station. Patel is a key accused in the murder of Leona Swiderski (33) a US-based model in February 2003.
-
More than 5330 families reside in dangerous buildings: NMMC survey
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has released a list of 514 buildings that have been declared as dangerous in the city. According to the statistics available with NMMC, 350 are commercial properties and 5,330 families residing in the 'extremely dangerous' category buildings. Among the 514 dangerous buildings, the maximum number of 197 notices have been given to buildings from Vashi ward followed by 109 buildings in Belapur.
-
MC conducts anti encroachment drives in Ludhiana
The municipal corporation conducted anti-encroachment drives in different parts of the city on Friday. Zonal commissioner (Zone-A) Neeraj Jain also accompanied the teams in congested markets of Chaura Bazar, Mata Rani Chowk etc and warned the shopkeepers and vendors of strict legal action if they encroached upon the road portion again. Jain said the drives were conducted on the directions of mayor Balkar Sandhu and will continue in the coming days.
-
2,200 get offer letter at mega job fair in Ludhiana
District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, in collaboration with Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking, organised a mega job fair on Friday. Over 100 companies interviewed candidates for over 3,000 positions such as welder, helper, fitter, turner, machinist, computer numerical control /vertical machining center operator, electrician, computer operator, documentation assistant, assistant accountant, admin executive, digital marketing executive, HR manager/assistant. Around 4,000 candidates participated, whereas, around 2,200 candidates were selected by the companies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics