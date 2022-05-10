BMC issues show cause notice to Ranas for unauthorised alterations
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday served a show cause notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, for unauthorised alterations to the approved plans at their Khar residence on the eighth floor of the Lavie building.
The notice was served within 24 hours of the civic body’s inspections on Monday, under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act 1888, and listed out 10 illegalities in their house.
Now, the Ranas have seven days to reply to the notice and justify why the alterations should remain and prove further that the work that was done was authorised. If they fail to do so, the civic body will take action under section 475A of MMC Act, which can result in imprisonment or a fine or demolition at their cost.
As per the notice, the illegalities include a void beside the lift that has been merged with the flat and made into a toilet, a prayer room merged with the kitchen and converted into a living room. The lobby area has been merged with the habitable area, the sloping roof has been flattened to merge with a bedroom, a void beside the sloping roof has been converted into a balcony, the living room has been subdivided into kitchen and bedroom, a balcony has been enclosed with an adjoining bedroom, toilet and void on one side has been merged with a bedroom, two bedrooms on one side of the flat are merged, and elevations and projections have been merged with an adjoining bedroom. As per the notice, unauthorised alterations admeasure a total of about 60 square meters.
The BMC said these alterations are beyond plans approved by the executive engineer of the building proposal department.
This is also the first notice issued to Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, where their names have been explicitly mentioned. The previous notice of inspection by BMC issued on May 2 was addressed to the owner or occupier of the 8th floor of the Lavie building.
Delhi logs 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, fresh infections up 40% from a day ago
A day after Delhi logged less than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases--799 in total--the city, in a 40% spike, saw 1,118 fresh infections on Tuesday, pushing its cumulative tally to 1,896,171, a health department bulletin showed. On Sunday, the Capital recorded 1,422 new cases, which means that for two straight days--Monday and Tuesday--Delhi has seen a significant rise or fall in its fresh infections from those on the previous day.
Applications for MBA double in a year, back to pre-Covid times
Mumbai Applications for the annual entrance test for management courses have more than doubled since last year, taking it back to pre-Covid times. The date shared by the state common entrance test cell has revealed that while pre-admission registrations in 2021 stood at 54,227, this year, nearly 1.29 lakh students have completed the registration process and will appear for the exam in August.
BJP leaders urge civic admin to speed up work on Balbharti-Paud road
PUNE As the Karve road traffic problem is becoming critical day after day, political leaders, mainly Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, are urging the administration to speed up work on the Balbharti-Paud road which will help reduce traffic woes. BJP state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, on Monday held a review meeting with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and discussed various issues related to the Kothrud assembly including the Karve road traffic issues.
BMTC bus driver requests euthanasia in letter to President, PM
A letter written in February by a sacked employee of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in Bengaluru has recently been making the rounds. In the letter, Shambulingaiah, requested President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant their permission for euthanasia for him and his family.
3,790 out of 10,429 students in Thane district yet to complete RTE admission process
From among the 10,429 students across Thane district selected through the RTE process, only 6,615 have completed the admission process. Nearly 3,800 children are yet to complete the admission process and submit the documents. From the selected students, 24 did not have proper documents during the verification process, hence their admissions have been rejected. These children are mostly from Kalyan and Ambernath. The application process began in the last week of February for Thane district.
