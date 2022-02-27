BMC make arrangements for 219 Ukraine returnees, majorly students
Mumbai authorities on Saturday made arrangements for around 219 citizens, mainly students returning from Ukraine, at Mumbai airport. The BMC said it made arrangements ranging from accommodation, food and Covid-19 testing and vaccination.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday had gone to the airport to receive Indian citizens returning from Ukraine. Pednekar said we are making all required arrangements from stay, food, COVID testing and vaccination.
Speaking to reporters at the airport, Pednekar said, “I have come to the airport being the first citizen of Mumbai. We are making all required arrangements for the citizens and students landing at Mumbai. If someone wants to stay, we have made arrangements for it followed by COVID testing and vaccination will also be looked after for all those arriving from Ukraine.”
The first evacuation flight of Air India, AIC 1944 touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai at 7.50 pm on Saturday. The aircraft, which had taken off from the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest, Romania at around 2 pm (IST) brought home 219 passengers, mostly students from India.
In a statement the BMC said, “Mayor of Mumbai welcomed the 219 citizens returning to Mumbai from Ukraine with a bouquet of roses at Mumbai International Airport. Among those who came, most of the students are studying at the Bukovinian State Medical College in Ukraine. Food, water, accommodation etc. have been provided by the corporation for all these students.”
Meanwhile, according to BMC officials, the majority of those who have arrived are fully vaccinated and many are not residents of Mumbai. We are making accommodation arrangements for those placing such a request, and many are taking further journeys to their home from Mumbai airport.
