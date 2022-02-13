BMC may lift all Covid restrictions soon

Mumbai Owing to the steady decline in Covid cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take a call on relaxation of Covid-related restrictions this week.

Meanwhile, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai remained below 1% for the second consecutive day on Sunday as the city saw 288 fresh infections, taking the overall case tally to 10,53,132 and one death taking the toll to 16,683.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With 39,938 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, the TPR stood at 0.72% on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday (February 12), Mumbai’s TPR was 0.88%.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the BMC, said that the civic body is working towards easing all restrictions. Earlier this month, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had also said that by the end of February, restrictions will be lifted.

“As the case numbers have started to decline, we will be taking a call on this by this week, besides wearing a mask at public places, all the other restrictions will be eased,” said Kakani.

The BMC also maintained that it is planning to shut some of the Covid jumbo centres that it had set up when the pandemic was at its peak. There are ten jumbo centres in Mumbai set up by the BMC and according to the civic body dashboard, at present, only one per cent of the total beds in the jumbo centres are occupied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Medical experts said that even though cases are falling, Mumbaikars shouldn’t be complacent and should continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“In Mumbai, the trend is downward but at the same time, we need to remember that being the capital of the state, this city also records an influx of foreign passengers. So we need to be vigilant even if cases are falling now,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra Covid task force.

Out of the total cases that were reported on Sunday, 253 patients or 88% were asymptomatic and 1,027 (2.8 per cent) of the total 36,889 beds are currently occupied. At present, there are 2,677 active cases in Mumbai and the recovery rate of the city is 98%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}