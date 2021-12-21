BMC nod must for any gatherings of more than 200 people

Mumbai Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tightened rules regarding gatherings, parties, weddings, and other get-togethers in commercial and public places.

In an order issued on Monday, BMC has now made it mandatory for organisers or owners of commercial premises hosting gatherings to take prior written permission from the respective ward officers for any gatherings of more than 200 people.

BMC will also take action as per the Disaster Management Act 2005, and the Indian Penal Code, 1860, in case these rules are violated. These rules come into effect on December 20, 2021.

As per the Maharashtra government notification of November 27, permission from the local authorities is required in case of gatherings of over 1,000 people.

The order states, “I, Dr IS Chahal, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, am satisfied that Greater Mumbai continues to be threatened by the spread of Covid-19 virus (especially the Omicron variant) and it is imperative to continue with the measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, with a view to prevent danger to human life, health or safety, and to break the chain of transmission of the virus effectively.”

According to this BMC order, any programmes, functions, gatherings, weddings, parties, or meetings that may be social, political, or religious in nature, people up to 50% of the capacity of the place are allowed to gather in case of enclosed spaces, and people up to 25% of capacity are allowed to gather in case of open to air spaces. This is on the condition that a 6ft by 6ft distance is maintained among every individual gathered.

However, “if any owner, organiser, hotelier, claim the space can accommodate over 200 people, at either 50% capacity for enclosed spaces, or 25% capacity for open to air spaces, even after maintaining the mandatory 6 ft distance, then prior written permission from the assistant commissioner should be taken for the event,” BMC said on Tuesday.

If the total number of people present at any gathering exceeds 200, the assistant commissioner of the local ward will send representatives to supervise - as observers - the gatherings to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed.

According to the penalties prescribed by the government of Maharashtra, individuals not following Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB) will be fined ₹500 for each instance. If a default of CAB is found on the part of any individual on the premises of an organisation, that is supposed to impose CAB, the organisations will also be fined ₹10,000 along with the individual fine. If organisations are noted to be repeat defaulters, then they will be closed till the notification of Covid as a disaster remains in force.

If any organisation itself fails to follow CAB, it will be fined ₹50,000 per instance and will be asked to remain closed if they are repeat defaulters.