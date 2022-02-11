BMC preparing to open neighbourhood polyclinics before civic polls

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working towards opening the neighbourhood polyclinics in Mumbai before the civic elections.

The BMC has in the civic budget proposed to set up 100 polyclinics and diagnostic centres, ‘Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Health Centre (In your neighbourhood), at the municipal ward level between April 2022 and March 2023.

Besides primary healthcare services, these polyclinics will provide various other services, including pathological and radiological tests.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in his budget speech said the objective of these healthcare centres was to ease the burden of the peripheral hospitals and to provide all the necessary medical services to citizens in their neighbourhood.

According to civic officials, elections may be held in mid-April.

The officials have said that they don’t want to wait till April and are working towards starting some of these polyclinics by the end of this month or the first week of March.

“Keeping in mind the municipal elections, the code of conduct may come into force by March. We want to start some of these facilities before that, so that we can take note of the initial hiccups and try to resolve them then and there. Also starting these centers well in advance will help us step up awareness among citizens,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC.

At present, there are 187 medical dispensaries operated by the BMC. However, most of these facilities are non-functional due to lack of infrastructure and manpower. Kakani said 100 of these clinics will be upgraded and dedicated chambers for doctors, treatment rooms, and waiting areas for patients will be built.

Kakani also said the BMC will tie up with several laboratories for carrying out pathological and radiological tests.

“If we have space in these centers, we will bring in the machines required for testing and in case if we don’t have space, then we will tie up with the nearest lab where the patients can go for tests for free after taking the doctor’s reference. The BMC will reimburse the laboratories,” he said.

Chahal had also said that in the long run, the BMC would be hiring 800 resident doctors for running these polyclinics.

Earlier this week, a meeting was held and all the officials at the ward level were instructed to submit a detailed report of the existing polyclinics. Based on these reports, the BMC will take a call in which areas these polyclinics could be opened at the earliest.

Kakani said the civic body is keen on opening these clinics in any of the 24 municipal wards and that they don’t have any preference.

Political analyst Surendra Jondhale said wanting to start these polyclinics before the elections is a political move.

“There is definitely an electoral aspect about wanting to open these clinics in Mumbai before the polls. The Shiv Sena has its stronghold at the municipal ward level where its activities are operated from its local Shakhas,” Jondhale said.

Nikhil Desai, a civic activist, said it will be the moral responsibility of the BMC to inform the citizens about the laboratories with whom it will tie up.

“When it comes to healthcare services there is a trust factor that works for people. The BMC needs to maintain complete transparency on this thing so that the patients would know about the market reputation of the laboratories before going there for check-up,” Desai said.