BMC proposes new bridge to decongest JVPD circle

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to construct a bridge between Juhu Versova Link road, and Mayor Hall near Barfiwala Flyover to reduce travel time between Western Express Highway (WEH) and Versova by 40 to 45 minutes. The 1.6 km long bridge, aimed at decongesting the Juhu JVPD circle, is estimated to cost ₹200 crore.

At present, during peak hours, it takes about 40 minutes to cover 1.6 km amid heavy congestion at Juhu circle, which connects Juhu, Versova, and parts of Andheri to the Western Express Highway.

A senior civic official from the bridges department said, “It is a dense residential area too. Commuting experience for locals living in this 1.6 km patch is bad, especially during peak hours.”

“Our idea is to make traffic flow smooth at the Juhu Circle, cut travel time between the WEH and suburbs of Versova and Juhu, and also decongest the road for residents living in this area,” the official added.

The BMC expects the construction of the bridge to begin post-monsoon 2022. It may be recalled that the project was mentioned in the budget 2022, presented by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to the civic standing committee on February 3, with a budget outlay of ₹1,576.66 crore for the bridges department.

Harish Pandey, a resident of Andheri, said, “There is very high traffic during peak hours. However, we need to ask if this decision to construct a flyover is driven by the upcoming elections because, at the end of the day, it is constructed with the taxpayers’ money.”