Mumbai: As part of its annual tree maintenance drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun trimming 46,336 trees across the city, aiming to complete the exercise by the end of May or, at the latest, by June 7.

BMC prunes 27% of the 46,336 trees set to be trimmed in city

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The trees were identified through an informal survey conducted by the civic body’s garden department, with findings later validated by contractors assigned to carry out the work. During the survey, officials also identified 325 trees as dead or hazardous, recommending their removal.

So far, the BMC has pruned 12,561 trees, about 27% of the total target, and removed 279 dead or dangerous trees. “Trees are trimmed to reduce their tree loads by reducing their canopy and to ensure that they stay balanced and have a healthy growth,” said an official.

While the BMC carries out most trimming on its own land, such as along roads, it also supervises similar work on private properties and land owned by other government agencies.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the timing of the exercise has drawn criticism from activists. Wadala resident Nimish Malde questioned why trimming is carried out during peak summer.“It is during the summers that the shade of the trees are most needed. Shouldn’t they trim trees after the monsoons when the trees are enveloped with foliage? Often the tree trimmings are carried out by workers, with no contractors on the spot, leave alone municipal officials. There are times when workers don’t bear the permission letters for the tree cuttings,” said the Wadala resident who regularly posts about tree trimmings on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the timing of the exercise has drawn criticism from activists. Wadala resident Nimish Malde questioned why trimming is carried out during peak summer.“It is during the summers that the shade of the trees are most needed. Shouldn’t they trim trees after the monsoons when the trees are enveloped with foliage? Often the tree trimmings are carried out by workers, with no contractors on the spot, leave alone municipal officials. There are times when workers don’t bear the permission letters for the tree cuttings,” said the Wadala resident who regularly posts about tree trimmings on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, officials said summers are chosen for trimming in order to ensure the healthy healing and recovery process of the trees. “During the monsoons, trees are prone to fungal infections which could spread and endanger the life of the tree, if cut. However, if the trees are cut during the summers, then it prevents spread of fungal infections, besides helping the tree to heal and recover well from the trimming exercise. The summer trimmings are done for a reason and not randomly. If that was the case, we would have taken up trimmings round the year,” said the official. He added that BMC staff are trained by arborists, and contractors are required to have horticulturists or biologists as part of their teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, officials said summers are chosen for trimming in order to ensure the healthy healing and recovery process of the trees. “During the monsoons, trees are prone to fungal infections which could spread and endanger the life of the tree, if cut. However, if the trees are cut during the summers, then it prevents spread of fungal infections, besides helping the tree to heal and recover well from the trimming exercise. The summer trimmings are done for a reason and not randomly. If that was the case, we would have taken up trimmings round the year,” said the official. He added that BMC staff are trained by arborists, and contractors are required to have horticulturists or biologists as part of their teams. {{/usCountry}}

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Activist Zoru Bhathena, however, criticised the quality of pruning, claiming that improper techniques can weaken trees. “These contractors trim top down, which means they trim on the bottom. This leaves trees top-heavy, increasing the risk of collapse. Limited space for roots only adds to the problems,” he said, adding that contractors are rarely seen monitoring the work despite being paid for year-round maintenance.

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