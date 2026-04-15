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BMC prunes 27% of the 46,336 trees set to be trimmed in city

BMC begins trimming 46,336 trees in Mumbai amid criticism for summer timing; activists raise concerns over pruning quality and contractor oversight.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:04 am IST
By Hepzi Anthony
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Mumbai: As part of its annual tree maintenance drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun trimming 46,336 trees across the city, aiming to complete the exercise by the end of May or, at the latest, by June 7.

BMC prunes 27% of the 46,336 trees set to be trimmed in city

The trees were identified through an informal survey conducted by the civic body’s garden department, with findings later validated by contractors assigned to carry out the work. During the survey, officials also identified 325 trees as dead or hazardous, recommending their removal.

So far, the BMC has pruned 12,561 trees, about 27% of the total target, and removed 279 dead or dangerous trees. “Trees are trimmed to reduce their tree loads by reducing their canopy and to ensure that they stay balanced and have a healthy growth,” said an official.

While the BMC carries out most trimming on its own land, such as along roads, it also supervises similar work on private properties and land owned by other government agencies.

Activist Zoru Bhathena, however, criticised the quality of pruning, claiming that improper techniques can weaken trees. “These contractors trim top down, which means they trim on the bottom. This leaves trees top-heavy, increasing the risk of collapse. Limited space for roots only adds to the problems,” he said, adding that contractors are rarely seen monitoring the work despite being paid for year-round maintenance.

 
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