BMC releases draft for 236 ward boundaries, invites objections till Feb 14

Mumbai The redrawing of the electoral map to increase seats from the existing 227 to 236 will impact the ward boundaries of around 70% seats in the city, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body on Tuesday released the revised boundaries for public suggestions and objections ahead of polls, which is expected to be held in the next two months.

In total, around 13 administrative wards have electoral boundaries changed out of total of 24 wards, involving areas like Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Andheri east, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Lalbaug, Parel, Worli and Byculla.

The process of submitting the suggestions and objections to the BMC commissioner or concerned ward office will go on from February 1-14. The citizens who have filed the objections and suggestions will be informed separately about the date of hearing by the state election commission.

Once the hearings are completed, the final list of ward boundaries will be published on March 2. The lottery for ward’s reservations is also expected to be undertaken in the coming weeks. The term of the sitting 227 corporators in the BMC ends on March 8, 2022. If the election is not concluded before that, the current body of corporators ceases to exist and powers are then vested in the BMC chief who may be appointed as administrator by the state government.

Further, on expected lines, three electoral wards have been increased in the island city, western and eastern suburbs respectively. In the majority of the cases, the new wards have been carved out by combining parts of two administrative wards, except in the case of G south (Worli), N ward (Ghatkopar) and R south ward (Kandivali) where an entirely new corporator ward has been added to the existing administrative ward.

According to BMC officials, new wards have been drawn out to balance the number of voters. As per the draft ward formation list released, the population of voters in each of the ward’s is around 50,000-60,000.

“While 13 administrative wards have either addition or subtraction to their corporator ward boundaries, as much as 70% of the electoral ward boundaries have been affected in some way,” a BMC official said.

Meanwhile, in the city, during the 2017 BMC elections, there were around 9.2 million voters, which went up to around 9.6 million in 2019 during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The number is now expected to have crossed the 10-million mark.

Currently, in the civic house of 227 seats, the Shiv Sena has 97 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has 83, Congress 29, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 8, Samajwadi Party (SP) six seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen two seats and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has one.