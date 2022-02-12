BMC rules out escalators for Himalaya Bridge at CSMT

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ruled out the possibility of installing escalators at the upcoming Himalaya bridge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) that collapsed in March 2019, killing seven people. BMC said escalators will not be installed owing to technical challenges.

BMC said that the Indian Railways had requested escalators but that is not technically possible. However, a lift might be installed at a later stage. On average, 50,000 commuters heading towards CSMT station used to take the bridge that is shut for nearly three years.

According to BMC officials from the bridges department, there will be two entry and exit points on the opposite side of the CSMT station, of which one entry and exit point are close to a school and pose technical challenges for escalators. On the other side, only the entry point can have escalators.

We have not mentioned escalators in the tender document so no escalators will be set up at the new bridge, said a BMC official from the Bridges Department.

“However, considering the request from the Railways and to make the bridge specially-abled friendly, we are considering a lift. We have identified the location for the lift, but work for it will take place at a later stage,” the official added.

The BMC had in May 2021 finalised the contractor for the construction of the bridge at a cost of around ₹6.50 crore. The civic body had given 15 months excluding the monsoon for the construction. The bridge was expected to be constructed by the end of 2022, but the tendering took time owing to the second wave of Covid-19. Now the bridge is expected to be ready by the end of 2023.

Owais Mirza, a daily commuter from Mazgaon said, “It is very sad to know that the bridge will not be friendly for those having physical limitations. Railways is constructing bridges with elevators and escalators now, and it is shocking that the BMC is thinking of a bridge that will be used by thousands of commuters daily without escalators. Also, it has been three years now that a bridge is under construction, the BMC should complete the work by the end of this year.”

Himalaya Bridge was originally constructed by the BMC in 1988 and was mainly used by rail commuters. The civic body carried out its beautification – including colouring and replacing tiles with granite – in 2016. The BMC had also appointed a private consultant for a structural audit of the bridge in 2017-18.

The audit report declared that the bridge needed minor repairs. However, the structure collapsed on March 14, 2019. The BMC’s engineering department was blamed for the mishap, and a chief engineer was jailed. Post this, the BMC had ordered the re-audit of hundreds of bridges in the city.