BMC seals Lal Path Lab in Dadar as 12 staff test positive

Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday sealed Lal Path Lab on Gokhale Road in Dadar West after 12 members of its staff tested positive.

Initially, a pantry boy of the lab tested positive. After that, BMC traced high-risk contacts of the patient. A total of 39 high-risk contacts were traced by BMC’s G/North ward, all of whom were working with the patient at the lab. Of the 39, 12 contacts tested positive.

Since the staff who have tested positive have addresses spread across the city, the G/North ward has informed the respective ward offices to carry out further contact tracing of each of the 12 staff members. While one of them resides out of Mumbai, the addresses of others are spread across Chembur, Malad East, Worli, Kurla East, and Matunga.

The index case, which is the pantry boy has been shifted to NSCI in Worli, where he is being treated. The lab will remain sealed until further notice.

Until recently, BMC traced an average of 15 high-risk contacts per positive patient, as per directions from the municipal commissioner. However, due to the outbreak of Omicron variant, the civic body began tracing up to 20 high-risk contacts.

A senior civic official said, “None of them has contacts with international passengers as per the information available at present.”