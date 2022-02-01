BMC sees surge in property tax collection ahead of civic polls

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seen over two-fold increase in property tax collected during the ongoing financial year in comparison to the amount recovered in the same period last year.

According to the figures shared by the Assessment and Collection (A&C) department of the BMC, the civic body recovered ₹3,851 crore in property tax between April 1, 2021, and January 30, 2022, up from ₹1,404 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Senior civic officials have attributed this higher rate of tax recovery to the forthcoming civic elections. which is slated to be held between March and April.

“Maximum recovery typically takes place during March. But keeping the forthcoming civic elections in mind, we expedited the process from last November as many department officials will be occupied with electoral works in March. We are working towards achieving our target at the earliest,” said Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner and in charge of the A&C department in BMC.

Mote said that all the department officials were directed to expedite the collection process to prevent any crunch at the last moment.

After facing a severe cash crunch during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the BMC had set up a target to collect ₹7,000 crore in property taxes during the financial year 2021-22. However, the target was lowered to ₹5,400 crore during the municipal budget last February.

Property tax is the biggest source of income for the BMC. As per the figures, the highest recovery of ₹1,909 crore has been made from western suburbs, followed by ₹1,109 crore from the island city and ₹833 crore from the eastern suburbs.

Of the 24 municipal wards, ₹361 crore was collected from K/East (Andheri east, Jogeshwari), followed by ₹330 crore from K/West (Versova, Juhu, Andheri west).

The figures state that the lowest recovery of ₹22 crore was made from B ward (Sandhurst Road, Masjid Bunder), followed by ₹46 crore from C ward (Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar). Both wards are geographically smaller with a lower population density.

Mote said that in the last one year, the BMC has taken aggressive action against defaulters which has raised awareness among residents about paying their taxes on time. Besides, several campaigns done by BMC in the last one year lead to increased awareness, he said.

“We have taken serious action against defaulters in the past two years which includes sealing and confiscating their properties. This year also we are taking legal action against the defaulters who have failed to pay the amount,” Mote said.

During the 2020-21 financial year, BMC collected ₹5,135 crore in property tax against a target of ₹5,300 crore.