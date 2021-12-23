BMC spent less than half of its capital budget in past 8 months

Mumbai In eight months since the financial year 2021 started, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent less than half of its capital budget outlay 2021 aimed at creating or repairing civic infrastructure in the city, data from the civic body has revealed.

Until November 30, 2021, the civic body has spent 40.7% of its capital budget outlay of ₹18,750.99 crore for the year 2021-22. This amounts to a total expenditure of ₹7,629.33 crore on projects of civil works across departments such as Coastal Road, Roads and traffic, bridges, solid waste management, stormwater drains, health, and primary education infrastructure.

This comes in the fifth year of the ruling Shiv Sena’s tenure in the BMC and municipal elections are scheduled to take place in early 2022. The capital budget is a part of the annual budget and is the money allotted for construction or repairs or the upgradation of civic development works in the city.

The highest expenditure from its capital budget has been for the ongoing Coastal Road project, where BMC has spent 96% or ₹1,920.67 crore, out of its estimates of ₹2,000 crore for the year 2021-22. The construction cost of the Coastal Road project is pegged at ₹8,429 crore, and the total cost of the Coastal Road project is estimated to be ₹12,700 crore, according to the civic body. A little over 41% of the Coastal Road project work was completed until November this year, and the civic body aims to complete it by November 2023.

For the sewage project departments including the upgradation of the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), none of the allotted amounts of ₹1,339.94 crore has been spent yet, data has revealed.

Other departments which have utilised the most of their capital budget outlay 2021-22 are the roads and traffic department, which has used up 86.7%% or ₹1,185.89 crore of its capital outlay of ₹1,367 crore; the stormwater drains department has used 56.5% or ₹556.7 crore of its capital budget outlay of ₹985.06 crore; and the bridges department has used up 55.7% or ₹462.21 crore of its allotment of ₹830.1 crore.

Elected representatives in the civic body have criticised the administration for inadequate work done in the financial year 2021-22. Ravi Raja, leader of the opposition in the BMC, said, “All the departments where expenditure is considerably higher, is due to money disbursed toward last year’s projects. No actual new work has been initiated on ground in 2021-22. If we are to examine the expenditure in detail, we will find actual new works do not amount to more than 20-30% of the planned expenditure. The last six-seven months have not seen a strict lockdown due to the pandemic, so work could have been initiated.”

Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai mayor said, “The civic budget has been utilised aptly, and no compromise is done on development work in the city. The most important departments, such as roads, health, water, have seen fast progress of work. Coastal Road work has also progressed very fast. All of this work has progressed during a pandemic, under various departments.”