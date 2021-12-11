BMC starts three-point response after Dharavi reports one Omicron case

Mumbai Fever camps, disinfection of public premises, and speeding up of vaccination- these are Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) three-point response for Dharavi, after one Omicron positive case was detected from the slum pocket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North ward with jurisdiction over Dharavi said, “Since 80% of Dharavi’s residents depend on community toilets, we are disinfecting them as many times during the day as possible, to check any spread of infection. It is noticed that the residents of Dharavi often hesitate to take Covid tests. They have a hand to mouth existence and feel they cannot afford one. So, we are organising free testing camps as well.”

BMC has also approached private practitioners in Dharavi and roped in non-governmental organisations who are already working in Dharavi to inoculate its residents, to conduct surveys and to coach unvaccinated residents.

Dighavkar said, “We have asked doctors who operate clinics in Dharavi to speak to those who visit them. Door-to-door surveys to check vaccination will also be done, and we have roped in NGOs to help with this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 49-year-old male, who returned from Tanzania and landed in Mumbai on December 4, had tested positive for Covid in his RT-PCR test done at the airport on arrival. He was tested even though Tanzania is not among the at-risk countries categorised by the Indian government, as a part of tests done randomly for 2% of international passengers.

While on his way to Dharavi, the person received his positive RTPCR report. He was quarantined, and his sample was sent for genome sequencing. On Friday, the genome sequencing results revealed he tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Dighavkar said, “On December 4 itself, all protocol was followed and two high-risk contacts of this person were tested. They tested negative. No more procedure is remaining. The person is being treated at the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri, and is asymptomatic.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Dharavi was a Covid hotspot in Mumbai. BMC had then adopted its 3T approach to successfully contain the outbreak.