Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is pushing the Maharashtra State Election Commission to vacate 15 auditoriums and 78 classrooms in municipal schools across the city that have been under its control for years. Some of these auditoriums have been converted into storage units, while others have remained shut for over a decade, hampering the schools’ ability to conduct academic and cultural activities. BMC struggles to reclaim school auditoriums, classrooms from election commission

Despite the BMC’s efforts to improve municipal school infrastructure, election authorities’ prolonged occupation of these spaces remains a significant hurdle. “School auditoriums are essential for hosting cultural programmes, assemblies, and other student events, but they’ve been turned into warehouses. This affects students’ overall development,” said Nitin Dalvi, a parent of a student at the City of Los Angeles School, Matunga. Dalvi added that parents have repeatedly raised concerns with school administrators, but their complaints have gone unanswered.

While the City of Los Angeles School has two closed halls, two auditoriums at the Worli Sea Face School remain under the control of election authorities. At Dharavi TC Marathi School and New Sion School, election officials have occupied classrooms and auditoriums since 2012. Around 9,000 students are enrolled at New Sion School, where reconstruction work has stalled because one auditorium and five classrooms remain occupied. To cope with the shortage, BMC has resorted to merging classrooms for temporary use.

Additionally, election-related equipment has been stored in multiple schools across the eastern and western suburbs, forcing institutions to hold events in classrooms or open grounds instead of proper auditoriums.

Commenting on the impact, an officer from the BMC’s education department stated, “Auditoriums are essential for holistic student development. While we understand the importance of election-related work, these spaces were built for students. Now, we are unable to use them for their intended purpose.”

However, the BMC has seen some success in reclaiming occupied spaces. Prachi Jambhekar, deputy municipal commissioner at the BMC’s education department, acknowledged the election commission’s cooperation in vacating some schools in Colaba. “We have written to the election commission, requesting them to release these spaces so students can benefit from them again,” she said.

HT tried to contact the city’s election commission officer, but he was not available for comment.