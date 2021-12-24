BMC suspends 3 officials over conservancy worker’s death by suicide

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday morning suspended three civic officials from the solid waste management department, after a conservancy worker allegedly died by suicide on Thursday night, over pending salary for the past 2.4 years.

The civic body has set up an inquiry into the matter, suspending three of its employees who were held responsible for salary delays, a senior civic official said on Friday. “These three officials were responsible for the clearing of salaries, and have been suspended for neglecting their duties, pending an inquiry. The BMC’s inquiry department will now carry out an independent investigation into the incident, following which a final decision will be taken,” the officer said.

The three civic officials who have been suspended are Anita Naik who is an administrative officer, Sameera Manjrekar who is the head clerk, and Pankaj Khillare clerk from the SWM department in the P/South ward.

BMC has announced a compensation of ₹100,000 to the kin of the conservancy worker.

Corporators from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded that one family member of this conservancy worker should be given a job by the civic body. Vinod Mishra, BJP corporator said, “We have demanded a compensation of ₹5,000,000 to the family of the conservancy worker. The standing committee on Friday approved that the brother of the deceased conservancy worker will be given a job. The solid waste management department has also committed that an enquiry of five civic officials associated with the case will be conducted.”

Mishra said the conservancy worker was given an appointment letter by the civic body in 2020. His father was also a conservancy worker with the BMC, and after the father’s death, the deceased was given a job on compensatory grounds. Due to technicalities, the deceased’s file moved from one department to another, including the head office, the chief engineer of the SWM department, and the ward.

“He kept following up on his file and on why he was not being paid. On December 20, 2021, he reached out to an official from the P/South ward. Owing to personal commitments, the official was not available, and also shouted at the conservancy worker for disturbance. He lost hope, and attempted to take his life,” Mishra said.

The uncle of the deceased, who is also a labourer working with BMC in the P/South ward said, “My brother died on duty two years ago. When Mumbai was waterlogged, he died while doing his work on field. After this incident. BMC gave a job to his son, my nephew. BMC did not clear pending dues for my brother. Meanwhile, my nephew worked for two years without receiving his pay. He was bogged down mentally. He met many officers, and they kept shuffling him from one department to another, from the headquarters to the ward office. He eventually gave up.”

The deceased is survived by a brother. The uncle further said, “Neither of their parents is alive. The two brothers lived in a rented room. It come to a point where room rent of 7-8 months was over due, and the landlords constantly asked them to pay or move out. My nephew must have thought there is no way out for him.”