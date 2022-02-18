BMC team visits Narayan Rane’s Juhu bungalow for inspection

Mumbai: A team of officers from the K-west ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday visited Adhish bungalow in Juhu, residence of union minister Narayan Rane, in order to conduct an inspection of the bungalow along with relevant documents pertaining to the bungalow. This came a day after the BMC on Thursday issued a notice to owners of the bungalow under Section 68 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Act 1888.

However, the team returned on Friday without conducting an inspection as Rane or his authorised representatives were not available at the bungalow, said sources. According to sources, the team is again expected to visit the bungalow on Monday.

The notice issued by the building and factory department of the K-west ward on Thursday reads, “I have been duly empowered by the Municipal Commissioner to exercise and discharge the power and functions conferred upon and vested in him. I hereby give you notice that, I shall, on the day 18/02/2022 thereafter anytime pursuant to provision of the last-named section, enter with assistants or workmen into or upon the premises of Adhish bungalow.”

The notice further added, “We shall enter the bungalow to inspect the said premises to take measurements and photographs of the same. Please be present for the same along with the last approved plan/authentic documents of relevant structures.”

Following this, a team of BMC officers with the help of police protection visited Adhish bungalow on Friday for inspection of the premises and the documents pertaining to the premises at around 5.30pm.

The BMC’s action came after Right To Information (RTI) activist Santosh Daundkar filed a reminder complaint alleging that the BMC did not take any action on his previous complaints regarding illegal construction of the bungalow. Daundkar said that he had filed a complaint since the bungalow was constructed in violation of Coastal Regulations Zone (CRZ) norms. Activists have alleged that the bungalow was constructed within 50 meters of sea which violates the CRZ rules.

Despite repeated attempts, no reaction was available from Rane or his son Nitesh Rane. Prithviraj Chauhan, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC’s K west ward, too was not available for his comments. Other civic officials were tight-lipped about the issue.

Meanwhile, in the recent past, Narayan Rane along with his son Nitesh Rane have been at war of words with Shiv Sena leaders including Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.