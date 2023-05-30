BMC to add 150 more tests in construction material lab

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to add 150 additional tests to the inventory of its construction material testing capabilities and a proposal to build a seven-storey state-of-the-art laboratory for the same is submitted for approval.

The new lab will help even citizens to test materials for certification under one roof, the BMC said, adding that these tests will be available to citizens at a nominal fee.

The Construction Material Testing Laboratory of BMC has been functioning for the last 65 years at Worli. In this laboratory, 54 types of materials (cement, sand, concrete, asphalt, concrete cube, etc.) required for various development works carried out by the BMC are currently being tested.

Now, with more than 150 tests to be added, citizens will also be able to conduct various tests for their private needs. BMC said that in the coming days, builders will not need to go outside Mumbai or other states for very important tests related to construction. The proposal for approval of these 150 new tests is currently in progress.

Due to various ongoing infra projects in the city, BMC said that the revenue of the material testing lab has also gone up. From ₹6-7 crores a year in the last few years, the revenue of the lab has gone up to ₹11 crores this year.

