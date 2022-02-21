BMC to build treehouse with sea view at Bandra

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct a treehouse in Bandra (West) that will give an expansive view of the Arabian Sea to Mumbaikars.

The treehouse will be like a tower that will be constructed replicating the model of a two-storeyed house. This tower will be constructed near Bandra Fort and the design will be in line with the ‘Old Woman’s Shoe viewing tower’, which is situated inside Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill.

According to senior BMC officials, the height of the treehouse will be similar to that of a two-storeyed building and will be primarily constructed with wood. The usage of cement will be limited only to the foundation of the structure, they added.

BMC will table a ₹1 crore proposal in the civic standing committee to appoint a consultant for the project this week. According to the proposal, the contractor will be assigned the task to check the quality of soil and making the preliminary design draft.

“The treehouse will be built near the seashore so checking the soil quality will be of utmost importance. Depending on the report presented by the contractor, we will make a preliminary design which will be drafted for final construction,” said a senior official.

The officials also maintained that this will be the first such treetop house in the suburbs and after recording the public attention it receives, similar treehouses will be constructed in other parts of the suburbs.

The officials also maintained that the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) will be funding this project and BMC will be the executing and maintenance agency.