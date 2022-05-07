BMC to float tenders for construction of bus terminus at Octroi nakas
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to start work on the intercity bus terminuses at two redundant Octroi nakas on the border, outskirts of the city, this year. These terminuses will come up on the Octroi nakas in Dahisar and Mankhurd that are redundant since 2017.
Civic officials said that the primary objective of creating these bus depots is to decongest the roads of Mumbai. According to them, around 4,500 inter-state and inter-city buses enter Mumbai regularly, which eventually causes traffic jams in the city.
“After the terminus becomes operational, the outstation buses will not be allowed to enter the city from these points. This way, we will be able to decongest the roads of Mumbai by a large margin. The incoming passengers will be provided last-mile connectivity through BEST buses, metro rails, and shuttle vehicles. This project will be a global approach as many major cities around the globe have bus terminuses on the outskirts to prevent traffic congestion in the city,” said P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects).
“These bus terminals will be called ‘Bus Ports’ and will be designed keeping in mind all the international standards. There is large space available in these Octroi lands, which we plan to use at maximum capacity,” Velrasu said.
There are four octroi nakas in Mumbai that are located at Dahisar, Mankhurd, Mulund LBS Road, and Mulund Eastern Express Highway. These nakas are large land parcels on the outskirts of the city from where the BMC used to collect Octroi fees from goods and services vehicles that used to enter or leave the city. Octroi fees were scrapped after the union ministry introduced Goods and Service Tax (GST) in 2017 and since then these plots have been redundant.
The idea of transforming four Octroi nakas into bus terminuses was floated back in 2019 and civic officials said that initially the two nakas at Mankhurd and Dahisar will be converted into bus terminuses.
Velrasu said that the BMC has already appointed a consultant for this project and the tenders for this project will be floated between July and August, this year.
“We have already appointed a consultant for preparing a mobility report and the process is in the final stage. We will be preparing the final draft soon following which tenders will be floated between July and August,” Velrasu said.
Officials said that after the tenders are floated, the BMC may rope in private stakeholders and operators to ensure that these terminuses are well-maintained. In his budget speech for the 2022-23 financial year, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had also proposed to transform this redundant Octroi nakas into transportation and commercial hubs.
Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray took a review of this project following which he tweeted, “AMC Velrasu ji today briefed me on the foundational works of the upcoming intercity bus terminals at Mankhurd, Mulund-LBS, Mulund-Eastern Express Highway, and Dahisar octroi nakas. We chalked out actionable to fast-track this project.”
-
Net-zero plan for 42 AMRUT cities ready, to be launched soon: MPCB
Mumbai: In addition to the recently unveiled Mumbai Climate Action Plan, which charts a net-zero pathway for Mumbai city and suburban districts, the state government has completed a draft of similar net-zero plans for 42 other cities in Maharashtra which fall under the purview of the Centre's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. Dhule, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Raigad, Osmanabad, Waghala, Gondia, Nashik, Solapur, Amravati, Achalpur, Wardha, Hinganghat and Jalgaon.
-
Tail-wagger stray Simran gets back her limb power after surgery
A paralysed stray gets back Simran's stride after surgery by a team headed by Pune-based vet surgeon. Simran, a seven-year-old stray bitch, got paralysed below the waist after a vehicle hit her at Aundh on January 13. Amar Talreja, who runs a construction business and hangs out with friends at a cafe in Aundh where Simran was fed was determined to save the dog's life and approached Dr Narendra Pardeshi and Simran underwent spinal cord stabilisation surgery on January 23 and later physiotherapy via crowdfunding.
-
15 e-buses, 3 new charging stations at Sinhagad fort from May 7
This will be the first weekend with private vehicles banned in the ghat section of Sinhagad fort and tourists travelling only by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited electric buses. Currently, 10 e-buses are doing around 100 to-and-fro rounds from the bottom of the fort to the top and back. However, beginning today (Saturday), the number of e-buses will be increased to 15 and around 150 to-and-fro rounds will take place over weekends.
-
BMC completes 21% desilting work in Island city, 48% in eastern and 41% in western suburbs
Mumbai: About four weeks to the deadline for pre-monsoon repairs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has completed 21% of the nullah desilting work in the Island city, 48% in eastern suburbs, and 41% in western suburbs. The desilting work is part of BMC's pre-monsoon target of completing 75% in four months, up till June before the monsoon hits the city. Amid accusations that the civic body was slacking, the BMC sought to increase its transparency.
-
Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 252 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,620 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
