mumbai news

BMC to get kit for faster Omicron detection

The kit that BMC procured will not replace genome sequencing. (Vijay bate)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has procured S-gene detecting RT-PCR kits for faster detection of the Omicron cases. The absence of the S-gene can be a marker indicating that the variant can be Omicron.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner incharge of the civic public health department said, “We have already procured these kits in some quantity. These will be used at the BMC-run Kasturba and KEM hospitals.”

A senior civic official said, “This will not replace the genome sequencing method, which undoubtedly identifies the variant present in the sample. These RT-PCR kits will only be used for faster detection.”

A total of 5,036 international passengers have arrived in Mumbai from high-risk countries until December 7, according to data from BMC. Of these, 24 passengers and nine high-risk contacts have tested positive.

