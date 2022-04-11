Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

BMC to implement water for all policy from May 1

The policy seeks to improve water availability in areas that presently do not get any supply from the civic body such as slums on private or commercial land and illegal establishments.
Currently, only BMC mapped structures are entitled to a water connection. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByMehul R Thakkar

Mumbai: Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will implement its water for all policy in Mumbai starting May 1, 2022, with an aim to provide water connection to all unmapped slum clusters in the city. The policy was first announced in the budget for 2022-23 in February.

Currently, only BMC mapped structures are entitled to a water connection.

In a statement issued on Monday, the BMC said, “The policy will provide water connection considering a humanitarian point of view to unauthorised hut holders in private land and those living on coastal regulated zone area i.e. CRZ area, hut holders on government lands etc. This policy will be implemented from the coming Maharashtra Day i.e. from 1st May 2022.”

According to the policy, slum holders situated on lands of the Central Government, including Railways, Airports Authority, BPT, will also be given water connection provided they do not get any objection from the concerned authorities. The policy will also cover water connections for all illegal extensions constructed post-1964 as the current cutoff date is 1964.

According to BMC officials, implementation of this policy will reduce the number of unauthorised water connections as well as water theft. This will also reduce the potential damage to aqueducts or valves, and also helps reduce water leakage and problems relating to contamination of water.

P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the BMC said, “The draft policy in principle has been approved today. We will do suggestions and objections from the citizens, and implement the policy in effect from May 01, 2022. The objective is to provide water for all citizens.”

BMC had earlier announced plans to bring down water charges of buildings that do not have occupation certificates (OC). However, no such proposal has been included in the policy. Currently, buildings without OC have to pay double for water compared to buildings with OC.

A senior BMC official said, “There were plans to bring down the rate for buildings without OC, however, that subject has not been touched and they will remain the same.”

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily compared to the demand of 4,250 million litres of water, There are seven lakes within a 200 km radius of Mumbai that provide drinking water to the city.

