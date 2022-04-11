BMC to implement water for all policy from May 1
Mumbai: Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will implement its water for all policy in Mumbai starting May 1, 2022, with an aim to provide water connection to all unmapped slum clusters in the city. The policy was first announced in the budget for 2022-23 in February.
The policy seeks to improve water availability in areas that presently do not get any supply from the civic body such as slums on private or commercial land and illegal establishments.
Currently, only BMC mapped structures are entitled to a water connection.
In a statement issued on Monday, the BMC said, “The policy will provide water connection considering a humanitarian point of view to unauthorised hut holders in private land and those living on coastal regulated zone area i.e. CRZ area, hut holders on government lands etc. This policy will be implemented from the coming Maharashtra Day i.e. from 1st May 2022.”
According to the policy, slum holders situated on lands of the Central Government, including Railways, Airports Authority, BPT, will also be given water connection provided they do not get any objection from the concerned authorities. The policy will also cover water connections for all illegal extensions constructed post-1964 as the current cutoff date is 1964.
According to BMC officials, implementation of this policy will reduce the number of unauthorised water connections as well as water theft. This will also reduce the potential damage to aqueducts or valves, and also helps reduce water leakage and problems relating to contamination of water.
P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the BMC said, “The draft policy in principle has been approved today. We will do suggestions and objections from the citizens, and implement the policy in effect from May 01, 2022. The objective is to provide water for all citizens.”
BMC had earlier announced plans to bring down water charges of buildings that do not have occupation certificates (OC). However, no such proposal has been included in the policy. Currently, buildings without OC have to pay double for water compared to buildings with OC.
A senior BMC official said, “There were plans to bring down the rate for buildings without OC, however, that subject has not been touched and they will remain the same.”
The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily compared to the demand of 4,250 million litres of water, There are seven lakes within a 200 km radius of Mumbai that provide drinking water to the city.
Environmentalists write to state coastal management to rectify maps
Mumbai The city-based environment group Conservation Action Trust, which has been closely monitoring the implementation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in Mumbai, wrote to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority on Monday, strongly urging the body to rectify “several changes” between recently published Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Mumbai city and suburbs and a draft version of these plans which were first published in 2020.
ACB arrests PMC assistant commissioner, jr engineer and staff for accepting ₹15,000 bribe
PUNE The Anti-corruption bureau officials on Monday, arrested Pune Municipal Corporation assistant commissioner Sachin Chandrakant Tamkhede ( 34), junior engineer Anant Rambhau Thok and office staffer Dattatreya Muralidhar Kidre (47), all attached to Kothrud ward office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a drainage contractor. The ACB had laid the trap in Kothrud ward office and caught him red handed and immediately arrested Tamkhede and Thok on charges accepting bribe.
Birbhum: CBI recovers diaries, note book from murdered TMC leader’s house
Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation have recovered two diaries and a notebook from murdered Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh leader's house in Birbhum after a three-hour search late on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. The same court earlier ordered a CBI probe into the massacre. Sleuths recovered two diaries and a pocket note-book from the godown on the ground floor of the three-storey building at Rampurhat in Birbhum.
Woman offered sedative-laced cold drink, murdered; one held
PUNE The crime branch of the city police has arrested Kisan Sitaram Jagtap (47), a resident of Purandar for allegedly killing a woman by lacing her cold drink with sedatives and murdering her for money. According to the police, the accused had stolen the cell phone of the deceased and it was found operational. He met the woman at Gadital in Hadapsar and added sedatives to her drink.
Ajit Pawar backs PMPML shutting rural services
PUNE While the PMPML has started closing down its services in rural parts, there is a growing demand from the public that it resumes these services, which will put a greater tax burden on Pune and PCMC citizens. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, while speaking at a public event on Sunday, accepted that long-distance PMPML buses are putting a greater burden on PMPML and last year, financial losses reached ₹700 crore.
