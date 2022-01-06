BMC to private hospitals: Prepare for maximum capacity of beds to treat Covid patients

Mumbai: Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed 142 private hospitals in the city to prepare for the worst-case scenario as Covid-19 cases go up drastically in the city. Chahal has asked all private hospitals to prepare beds anticipating further surge.

According to BMC officials, the third wave is expected to last in the city for four to five weeks on the basis of the experience in South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected.

The civic officials say, as maximum cases are being reported from high-rises, there is a surge in demand for beds at private hospitals. Further, in a circular issued on Wednesday, it was informed that 80% of the total beds and 100% ICU beds shall be kept reserved for COVID-19 patients, as per the rule earlier. The BMC added that no asymptomatic patient without comorbidity be alloted beds in private hospitals, and that discharge period for asymptomatic patients shall be three days, down from the earlier seven days period. The circular also warned hospitals against overcharging patients failing to which action shall be taken under the Epidemic, Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005. According to BMC data, out of over 35,000 beds in the city, 5,104 are occupied and the bed occupancy rate is 14.4%.

Chahal in his message to 142 private hospitals of the city has said, “Considering the fact that approximately 10-12% patients are symptomatic everyday, the requirement of hospital beds is likely to increase sharply now. Since more than 95% cases are being detected from non-slum areas, there is tremendous demand for seeking beds in private hospitals. Patients are reluctant to go to Covid jumbo hospitals and BMC hospitals.”

Chahal also informed, “It has come to my notice that symptomatic Covid patients are pointing out the need for Covid beds in private hospitals. Therefore, all private hospitals are hereby directed that they shall immediately spruce up the number of Covid beds to the highest level which existed during the peak of the second wave in 2021.”

According to the directions issued by Chahal, all private hospitals shall restore their peak level of Covid beds by January 10 following this BMC staff will start inspecting private hospitals from January 11 2022 onwards to cross check if the number of Covid beds in each private hospital has been restored to its peak level earlier.

In the context of the third wave, Chahal in his message further to the private hospitals said, “I wish to place on record that private hospitals have done outstanding work in handling the pandemic in Mumbai since May 2020. Therefore, I humbly request all private hospitals to rise to the occasion and maintain their credibility in the eyes of citizens of Mumbai. I would also like to mention here that the present third wave of Covid in Mumbai may not last for more than 4 - 5 weeks as per experience of South Africa.”

Dr Gautam Bhansali of Bombay Hospital who is nodal officer of all private Covid-19 hospitals in the city said, “There are 142 private hospitals in the city who have around 5,000 beds active at the moment. At Bombay Hospital, we have 45 beds empty on Wednesday afternoon. However, in the coming days private hospitals will be able to offer 11,000 active beds for handling COVID-19. Considering the turnaround time is very less, we will be able to discharge every patient within 4-5 days. Hence, bed availability will not be an issue.”

Meanwhile, on the third wave lasting for more than 4-5 weeks, Dr Rahul Pandit of Fortis Hospital who is also a member of Maharashtra Covid-19 Task Force said, “We all also feel the same considering that is how the behaviour of viruses has been so far in the past. There is a high chance that the same pattern might be this time.”

Further, in a circular issued on Wednesday, it was informed that 80% of the total beds and 100% ICU beds shall be kept reserved for COVID-19 patients, as per the rule earlier. The BMC added that no asymptomatic patient without comorbidity be alloted beds in private hospitals, and that discharge period for asymptomatic patients shall be three days, down from the earlier seven days period. The circular also warned hospitals against overcharging patients failing to which action shall be taken under the Epidemic, Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005. According to BMC data, out of over 35,000 beds in the city, 5,104 are occupied and the bed occupancy rate is 14.4%.