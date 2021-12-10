BMC to procure 20 lakh rapid antigen test kits

As the latest Omicron variant of covid-19 looms large, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to procure 20 lakh rapid antigen test kits to detect Covid-19 cases within 15- 20 minutes.

These tests are used at malls, railway stations, bus-stops, for detecting Covid positive patients.

A proposal for the purchase will be tabled before the civic standing committee in its upcoming meeting next week. It is set to cost the civic body ₹9 per antigen kit. The kits will be purchased by the civic body in batches, and in the first batch 50,000 kits will be purchased for a cost of ₹5 lakh.

A senior civic official said, “We have been using rapid antigen kits in cases where we need to quickly detect positive patients. It has also helped us with mass testing, primarily at market places, entry points to malls, at railway stations. RT-PCR tests follow a positive rapid antigen test’s positive result for the virus, but we can immediately quarantine a person tested positive on an antigen test, and check the spread of the infection.”

Antigen tests are not useful in detecting Omicron variant. Civic officials say they anyway conduct RT-PCR test if a person is found positive in antigen test.

“Only an RT-PCR test can be used to look for the S-gene drop out indicator for the omicron variant,” said Jyoti Gokhale, a microbiologist with Thane based Dr Vaidya’s Laboratory. “Even the RT-PCR tests have to be carried out using specific kits that look for the S (spike) region of the virus,” she said.

According to Gokhale, rapid antigen tests detect certain proteins in the SARS-CoV-2, but these tests don’t have any markers or specifications to indicate the presence of a particular variant of the virus. “Therefore, rapid antigen tests can only be used to convey a positive or a negative result for Covid-19. Antigen tests also have high chances of producing false-negative results. Due to this, the government has mandated that positive results through rapid antigen can be considered accurate but a negative result should be followed up with the RT-PCR test for confirmation,” she said.

Presently, on an average, BMC conducts between 35,000 and 45,000 covid tests per day, of which about 30-40% are rapid antigen tests, and the rest are RT-PCR tests. Mumbai’s overall daily positivity rate remains around 1%, and the positivity rate of antigen tests kits has remained below 1%. So far, BMC has procured a total of 4,000,000 rapid antigen test kits.