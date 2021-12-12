BMC to re-invite fresh tender for Malad STP

Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will float fresh tenders for setting up a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Malad in the western suburbs after it failed to attract the response to the tender floated last time. Earlier in 2020, the BMC had floated tenders for awarding contracts to upgrade and construct new STPs at Worli, Dharavi, Bandra, Versova, Malad and Bhandup. However, the contractors submitted their bids for all the STPs other than the one in Malad.

The Malad STP will be constructed on 35 hectares of marshy land with mangrove patches. P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects), said that the bidders didn’t show interest earlier because carrying out construction on marshy lands is a complicated process and that the contractors may require high-end amphibious machinery for doing the job. He also said that before setting up the plant, a portion of the land needs to be filled and reclaimed.

Velrasu said that the new tender will contain fresh clauses. The new clauses state that instead of paying them for the overall project, the payments will be made on the basis of the targets that they have achieved.

“We will mention the exact work that needs to be done step-by-step for the construction of the STP. The payments will be made on the basis of the target of the task completed. Like after the bidder completes reclamation, he will get his payment for that, after the area is cleared of mangroves will get paid for clearing the trees,” Velrasu said. He added that the Mangroves cell has already given permission to the BMC for setting up this sewage plant and the trees that will be cut will be replanted at the forest lands in Thane.

He added that the proposed STP will be called an Influent Treatment Station (ITS), which will be an upgraded version of the existing STPs in the city. Besides treating sewage water, the STP will have a capacity to recycle 400 MLDs of water every day, which may be used for various non-potable purposes.

Velrasu explained that the treated water will be discharged into the sea through an underwater tunnel. The BMC will be constructing two 4.6 km long tunnels that will connect the STP with the adjoining residential and commercial areas.

“The overall cost would vary between ₹4,800- ₹5,200 crore and the contractor will be given the responsibility of regular maintenance for 15 years,” Velrasu said.

The BMC has set a six-year target for constructing the Malad STP a year more than the other STPs, for which it has already floated tender and appointed contractors earlier this year.