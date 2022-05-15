BMC to refurbish 200 BEST bus stops
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to refurbish newly-engineered bus shelters at 200 different locations across the city. These bus shelters are being set up in a bid to declutter the existing footpaths and to improve walkability on roads.
The ₹9-crore project is part of the BMC’s ambitious Tactical Urbanism (TU) initiative under which the civic body has aimed to improve the public spaces in Mumbai. According to the civic body’s plan, these shelters will be equipped with metal benches clamped with the footpath. They will be surrounded by a transparent enclosure that can give the passengers an unhindered view of the main carriageway.
Senior officials said that these shelters will use lesser space than the conventional metallic bus stops of the BEST and will be visually attractive as well.
Some of the areas, where these new bus shelters will come up are — Powai, Juhu, Andheri, Goregaon, Chembur, Ghatkopar etc.
The first phase of the project started in February, under which the civic body had set up the newly-designed bus shelters at 105 different locations at a cost of ₹8 crore.
“In the second phase, we will be setting up 200 new shelters in various places in the eastern and western suburbs. This project is primarily focused on upgrading the urban infrastructure of the suburban belt of Mumbai,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of the planning department which is executing this project.
The BMC jointly with BEST traffic officials had carried out a survey to analyze some of the key locations of Mumbai, where the ridership of BEST buses is higher and the existing bus stops are in a dilapidated condition. Based on the report, the places are being chosen. Dighavkar said that out of the 200 proposed bus shelters, 30 will be unique green shelters.
“These green bus shelters will have grass and shrubs planted on the roof to control the temperature in a natural way. Also, these green shelters will be set up only on prominent locations and main roads. Otherwise, most of the locations will have the transparent bus shelter,” he said.
Similar bus stops were installed by the BMC last year in the Colaba, Kala Ghoda area which is a heritage precinct.
Dighavkar said that currently, the tender for this project has been floated and the work orders will be issued in June. It will take four months for the civic body to complete the project.
-
Outsourced staff in Prayagraj govt hospitals working await payment
Honoraria of hundreds of outsourced employees working in government hospitals of Prayagraj have been pending for five months now. In various government-run hospitals, including Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli), Swaroop Rani Nehru and Dufferin hospitals, a large number of regular posts of paramedical staff, lab technicians etc were lying vacant for a long time due to lack of permanent appointments. Employees were hired through different agencies.
-
HC relief for Andheri (east) hospital, owner of land restrained from creating third party rights
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has restrained a trust at Andheri (east) from selling off its property worth ₹450 crore while a suit filed by a hospital trust is pending before the HC. The hospital trust had entered into an agreement with the owner trust in 2018 to buy the approximate 22 acres of land, owned by the latter and had paid ₹143.5 crore towards the entire amount.
-
Prayagraj doc’s book on allergy, immunology released
He said asthma starts in early childhood so schoolchildren should be screened for asthma. Prof Surya Kant threw light on yoga and its role in controlling respiratory diseases and changes in patients' lifestyle. Dean, faculty of medical sciences, UIMS, Dr Mangal Singh shared his thoughts about association of nasal allergies with asthma and said such interactions are really necessary in sharing newer thought together. Dr Pramod Kumar, medical director, United Medicity, expressed his gratitude and assured to organise such more informative events. Head, bio-chemistry department, prof Geeta Jaiswal, coordinated the programme. Assistant professor, respiratory medicine, Dr Balkishan also played a key role in making the event a success.
-
Maharashtra logs 255 Covid-19 cases, one death; Mumbai reports 151 infections
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 255 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,80,840 and the toll to 1,47,855, the state health department said. With 22,469 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,05,59,971. The single Covid-19 fatality was reported from Mumbai, which logged 151 new cases. Mumbai's tally of infections now stands at 10,60,692 and the death toll at 19,566. Nagpur division logged six cases.
-
Ranas threaten to recite Hanuman Chalisa at BKC
Mumbai Throwing yet another challenge to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana threatened to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in public at the Bandra Kurla Complex, where Thackeray held a public meeting on Saturday. However, they did not specify when they would conduct the recitation. The Ranas also taunted Thackeray for allegedly diluting his commitment to Hindutva for the sake of power.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics