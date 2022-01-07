BMC to resume Coastal Road work as fishers remain staunch in opposition

Mumbai Officials in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) coastal roads department on Friday said that they will resume work on the disputed interchange between the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in south Mumbai.

Construction of the same has been stalled on at least 10 occasions since October 30, by protesting fisherfolk, who maintain that the interchange, if built as per current design specifications, will cut them off from their traditional fishing grounds.

This development follows on the heels of a meeting on Thursday between representatives of two registered fishing societies in Worli Koliwada, state environment minister and MLA from Worli Aaditya Thackeray, fisheries minister Aslam Shaikh, BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal, additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, industries minister Subhash Desai, and transport minister Anil Parab.

Vijay Nighot, chief engineer (coastal roads department), who was also present during the meeting, said, “We had a very fruitful discussion with the fishers led by Aaditya Thackeray, and they are ready to cooperate with us. It has been agreed that the BMC will start construction on pillar numbers 1 to 5 of the interchange and that the fisherfolk will suggest experts independently review their grievances within 15 days. We will examine that report and take a call regarding their navigation route issue. Our jack-up barge has been moved to the construction site today to resume the work.”

Fisherfolk, however, gave a contrary view of Thursday’s meeting. In a written response to the BMC via their legal representative, the Worli fishers have expressed further disappointment at the state government’s approach to their demands, which include a span of at least 200 metres under the proposed interchange, as opposed to the BMC’s designs which provide a span of only 60 metres.

“My clients reject the conclusion that seems to have been drawn by the MCGM from the meeting held on January 6 2022, that the MCGM should proceed with construction of five pillars, leaving the construction of some pillars in abeyance till further deliberation. Such consolations are not in favour of the community and a way of deflecting their demand,” wrote advocate Meenaz Kakalia to the BMC, adding that “No further work on the interchange should commence till a concrete decision about the navigation span is made by the Government.” BMC officials did not provide any comment regarding this statement.

Nitesh Patil, secretary of the Worli Koliwada Matsyavyavsay Sahakari Sangathan, said, “In Thursday’s meeting, our words were twisted to imply that we are consenting to the BMC starting work again. Today, barges and tugboats have started moving in the area and several fishing nets have been damaged. We will take an assessment tomorrow and halt the work again if our demand for a redesign of the interchange is not agreed to.”

Delays in construction of the interchange have cost the BMC at least ₹30 crore over two months. As per the 2021-22 BMC budget, the cost of this project is ₹12,950 crore including construction and other consultancy charges.