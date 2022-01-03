Mumbai: BMC to seal whole or part of building if over 20% flats have Covid patients

The city civic body of Mumbai on Monday issued fresh guidelines for sealing premises to check the recent spread of the coronavirus disease and detection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus in the country’s financial capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the whole building or a wing of a complex shall be sealed if more than 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing have Covid-19 patients.

The new guidelines will come into effect from Tuesday.

It said a decision on de-sealing the building or wing can be taken at the respective ward level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai registered 7,928 new cases and two fatalities, the highest daily count since April 18, 2021. This pushed the total number of cases to 8,06,359. It also recorded 40 of the 68 cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis.

Earlier in the day, the BMC said schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 9 in Mumbai till January 31 in view of a worrying surge in Covid cases. Classes will continue as scheduled for classes 10 and 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON