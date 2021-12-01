Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC to set up first fire station in Borivli East
mumbai news

BMC to set up first fire station in Borivli East

In the wake of rising fire incidents in Mumbai, BMC will soon set up a first fire station in Borivli East
Borivli East, which is one of the densely populated areas will soon get its first fire station by the BMC. (HT file)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 06:38 PM IST
ByPratip Acharya

Mumbai: In the wake of rising fire incidents in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally decided to set up a mini fire station in Borivli (East), one of the densely populated areas.

According to senior officials of the BMC, there is no local fire station on the eastern side of Borivli and in case of a fire or related emergency, help would arrive from the nearby Dahisar and Kandivli fire stations.

Vaqar Javeed, assistant municipal commissioner from R/Central (R/C) ward that covers the Borivli area shared that the responsibility of constructing the fire station was given to the Building Construction department, however, the local ward office took the charge from them for the same.

“The land on which the fire station is being built was already reserved for this purpose; however, no action was taken throughout the years. It would have taken more time for the Building Construction department to construct the station, which is why the ward office went ahead and took the responsibility into its own hands. The buildings department had also handed over the allotted funds to us to expedite the process,” Javeed said.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the fire brigade said that a dedicated fire station was absolutely a necessity in this area.

“Fire station is the need of the hour here as help would reach fast in case of an emergency. This is one of the largest municipal wards in the city and several pockets in the eastern side are densely populated, including some slum areas,” the official said.

