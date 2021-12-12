BMC to set up helpline for waste segregation complaints

Mumbai To improve waste management further by addressing the issues related to segregation faced by the societies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to launch an official helpline for Mumbaikars.

The BMC has been appealing to housing societies and various residential associations to segregate their own waste. Earlier this year, the BMC had also announced various tax rebates for the residential associations that would segregate and compost their own waste.

However, the civic officials have said that local residents often complain that even though they segregate their wastes, the garbage collectors appointed by BMC mix them up.

Dr Sangeeta Hasnale, deputy municipal commissioner (SWM), has said that in order to tackle the increasing complaints, a toll-free helpline will be started by the civic body.

“After a complaint is registered, officials of the SWM department will visit the society or the neighbourhood and investigate the issue. If garbage collection for that particular day is completed, then the officials will visit the spot on the very next day and will monitor the collection for the next seven days at least,” said Hasnale. She said that the helpline will be ready this month and the numbers will be circulated at the ward level.

According to the SWM department, Mumbai generates around 6,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste regularly, out of which around 3,500 MT is wet waste, while the remaining amount comprises solid and hazardous waste.

Hasnale said that housing societies that generate more than 100kg of waste per day and spread over an area of 20,000 square metres have to compulsorily segregate the daily generated today, as per the BMC norms. She also maintained that segregating the waste cuts down the overall volume that is being sent to the treatment facilities on a regular basis.

“The staffers appointed to collect garbage regularly are experienced and trained. With the help of this hotline, the senior officials will be able to reach out to the garbage collectors and show them the right way,” Hasnale said.

Dhaval Shah, Andheri resident and founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association (LOCA), said that the idea of starting a hotline is good, however, the BMC should monitor the calls centrally.

“We get complaints regularly about garbage not being handled or collected properly by the SWM workers. The issue of garbage is growing with time and the area of treating them has also become less,” Shah said.