BMC to set up panel of residents to oversee maintenance, upgradation at Shivaji Park

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to form a steering committee of citizens to oversee and help the civic administration in the upkeep and ongoing upgradation work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park (Shivaji Park) in Dadar, after residents alleged that the local BMC ward office was creating a tar road in the middle of the ground.

The BMC has undertaken work for the revamp of Shivaji Park and is constructing 35 underground ringwells to tackle dust pollution. Civic officials said these wells will also play a key role in rainwater harvesting during monsoon and recharge the groundwater level. For the project, the G/North ward office is building an underground water channel with layers of sand, gravel, and coal.

A group of local residents recently shared pictures on social media saying the BMC was digging the Shivaji Park ground for building a tar road. Following this, a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association sought a probe into this issue, considering Shivaji Park is known to be the ‘nursery of cricket’.

The BMC refuted the claim and said the ongoing work is for a rainwater harvesting channel and not for construction of a tar road.

“The stretch of the ground whose picture became viral is a mud track where gravel has been laid. Beneath the gravel, there is a channel of percolation pits that will help catch rainwater. This is the standard method of rainwater harvesting followed worldwide. The claim of making a tar road in the middle of the ground is absolutely baseless,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G/N ward.

“We have also announced that we will constitute a steering committee of local residents who will oversee the maintenance of the garden. The members will be appointed soon. Besides, we will appoint a contractor for regular maintenance of the underground tanks,” Dighavkar said.

After the post became viral on social media, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the Shivaji Park ground for inspection.

“A similar method of underwater harvesting is followed at Brabourne and Wankhede stadium in Maharashtra. The Shivaji Park revamp project is being carried out keeping all the environmental concerns in mind and a plan of the project is available in G/N ward office. Local Mumbaikars can visit the office and check the project blueprint if they want,” the mayor said.