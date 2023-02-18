BMC to start tendering process for 90ft road connecting Chandivali and Powai

HT IMPACT

Mumbai: Following a report by HT on the missing 90-feet road connecting Chandivali with Powai, additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu (Projects) met the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) on Friday and instructed his team to start the tendering process for the roadworks at the earliest.

HT, on January 29, was the first to highlight the brunt of bad connectivity and dismal road conditions in the vicinity on Chandivali residents.

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder member of CCWA, said in the meeting conducted on Friday, Velrasu has instructed his staff to start the tendering process of the 90-feet road within a week and finish the tender process within a month for the work to begin.

Confirming the development, Velrasu said, “There are land acquisition, encroachments removal and tendering subjects. (I have) Instructed to speed up work on all these areas.”

Before the meeting, an on-ground visit was also conducted by officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s assistant commissioner of L ward and roads department official along with Makkar.

The issue of 90-ft road is long pending with Chandivali residents since it leads to the connectivity with JVLR, Powai and both eastern and western suburbs.

Recently, CCWA and residents from the area took to streets on February 12 for a peaceful protest demanding the 90-feet road.

The proposed 90-feet road in the BMC’s Development Plan connects Andheri to Chandivali Farm Road and further to JVLR. Currently, the fastest way for residents to reach JVLR from Chandivali is via DP Road Number 9, a two-lane road which is in terrible shape and is heavily encroached on both sides. The roads department has just initiated works for concretising the road.