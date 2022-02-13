BMC to transforms barren land in Tardeo jn into thematic park

Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has transformed an open land parcel in the centre of Tardeo junction in South Mumbai into a thematic park. This land parcel had been lying in a redundant state for more than five decades.

The project is a part of the BMC’s ‘Tactical Urbanism’ plan, in which the civic body aims to make maximum use of the available public spaces and infrastructure in Mumbai. According to BMC officials, the land parcel in which the park has been developed is an entity since 1967, however, the land parcel measuring 14,200 square feet was never put to use.

Prashant Gaikwad, the assistant municipal commissioner of D ward, who spearheaded this project, said that the land parcel was abused by encroachers and other miscreants for several decades.

“The land in which the park has been built was meant to be a traffic island but there was no provision for public usage due to lack of maintenance. The land was lying in a barren state and it was often encroached by miscreants,” said Gaikwad.

The BMC initiated the development works for this project back in July 2021 and the construction works were completed in February 2021. The entire land parcel has been transformed into a garden constructed in the lines of Marathi architecture. Besides installing benches and furniture, landscaping works were also carried out and a water fountain has also been installed in the garden. A pond and an amphitheatre have also been constructed in the centre of the garden and Gaikwad said that the amphitheatre resembles the sacred Kund of the Tardevi temple.

The completion of the project took eight months and the BMC spent ₹1.05 crore, out of which ₹97 lakh was spent in construction works and around ₹8 lakh was spent in electrical works.

Gaikwad said that local resident welfare associations and elected public representatives may be roped in for the maintenance of the garden. He also maintained that in the next phase, the BMC will develop the entire traffic precinct and make the roads more pedestrian-friendly.

“In order to involve citizens, we will be approaching local residents so that they form a committee that may look after the garden and coordinate with BMC for maintenance works,” he said.