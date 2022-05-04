Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC visits Ranas’ house to inspect, finds it locked
mumbai news

BMC visits Ranas’ house to inspect, finds it locked

Officials said that they will visit Rana’s residence again, and if they find no one at home the second time, a call will be taken about the future course of action
Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana being taken to JJ Hospital from Byculla Women's Jail for her spondylosis treatment on Wednesday (Bhushan Koyande)
Published on May 04, 2022 09:43 PM IST
ByEeshanpriya M S

Mumbai A team of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) visited the Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana’s apartment in suburban Khar for inspection on Wednesday, but found it locked, as both the Ranas were in jail.

Officials said that they will visit Rana’s residence again, and if they find no one at home the second time, a call will be taken about the future course of action.

BMC had issued a notice of inspection to the residence of Ranas for inspecting their premises on the 8th floor of Lavie building in Khar West for unauthorised construction.

While the notice did not address the Rana’s by name, it has been issued to the owner/occupier of the 8th floor of Lavie building on 14th Road, Khar West.

The notice to the Rana couple was issued by the designated officer of the H/West ward office under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (1888), which authorises civic officials to enter the premises, inspect the premises for unauthorised construction, and take photographs and measurements where necessary.

RELATED STORIES

This notice is similar to notices issued in the past to BJP minister Narayan Rane at Aadhish Bunglow in Juhu, and to Khushi Belmondo building in Santacruz West, where BJP leader Mohit Khamboj owns multiple flats.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Tuesday, Advocate Rizwan Merchant, who is the lawyer for the Ranas had said, “If inspections are to take place, they have to take place in the presence of the owner/occupier. If they are not present, we will have to see what is to be done.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP