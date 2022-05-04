BMC visits Ranas’ house to inspect, finds it locked
Mumbai A team of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) visited the Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana’s apartment in suburban Khar for inspection on Wednesday, but found it locked, as both the Ranas were in jail.
Officials said that they will visit Rana’s residence again, and if they find no one at home the second time, a call will be taken about the future course of action.
BMC had issued a notice of inspection to the residence of Ranas for inspecting their premises on the 8th floor of Lavie building in Khar West for unauthorised construction.
While the notice did not address the Rana’s by name, it has been issued to the owner/occupier of the 8th floor of Lavie building on 14th Road, Khar West.
The notice to the Rana couple was issued by the designated officer of the H/West ward office under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (1888), which authorises civic officials to enter the premises, inspect the premises for unauthorised construction, and take photographs and measurements where necessary.
This notice is similar to notices issued in the past to BJP minister Narayan Rane at Aadhish Bunglow in Juhu, and to Khushi Belmondo building in Santacruz West, where BJP leader Mohit Khamboj owns multiple flats.
Speaking to Hindustan Times on Tuesday, Advocate Rizwan Merchant, who is the lawyer for the Ranas had said, “If inspections are to take place, they have to take place in the presence of the owner/occupier. If they are not present, we will have to see what is to be done.”
Pune mosques voluntarily did not play morning azaan on loudspeakers
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Wednesday said that many mosques in the city voluntarily did not play the morning azaan on loudspeakers following Supreme Court guidelines. There was heavy police presence in front of mosques in the central parts of the city to prevent any untoward incident in view of the protest called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Around 2,500 security personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law and order.
Produce maximum power in view of increasing demand, UP govt tells private producers
The UP government has directed the private thermal plants to ensure optimum power generation in view of an increasing power demand these days in the state even as a conked 660 MW unit of the Bajaj group's Lalitpur plant resumed production on Wednesday, further easing the electricity crisis in the state.
Politics over Hindutva: Sena, BJP, MNS scramble to steal the limelight
Amid the controversy over the use of loudspeakers, three major players in Maharashtra politics - Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - are squabbling to get a piece of Hindutva pie.
SC refuses to stay Jharkhand panchayat polls, junks petition
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the already notified panchayat elections in Jharkhand and dismissed the petition seeking directions that the rural local body elections in the state should be conducted only after determining the extent of reservation for the other backward classes in compliance with the mandatory procedure of the triple test laid down by the constitution bench of the apex court. Counting of votes would be done on May 30.
Vacate all structures on DMCH for proposed AIIMS campus by June 15: DM
The district magistrate of Darbhanga, Rajiv Raushan held a meeting with officials on Wednesday and issued instructions to authorities concerned to vacate existing structures on the parcel of land allotted for the proposed AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences on the premises of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) latest by June 15 for necessary earth filing work. The 750-bed facility was to be built in 48 months.
