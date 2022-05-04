BMC visits Ranas’ house to inspect, finds it locked

Mumbai A team of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) visited the Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana’s apartment in suburban Khar for inspection on Wednesday, but found it locked, as both the Ranas were in jail.

Officials said that they will visit Rana’s residence again, and if they find no one at home the second time, a call will be taken about the future course of action.

BMC had issued a notice of inspection to the residence of Ranas for inspecting their premises on the 8th floor of Lavie building in Khar West for unauthorised construction.

While the notice did not address the Rana’s by name, it has been issued to the owner/occupier of the 8th floor of Lavie building on 14th Road, Khar West.

The notice to the Rana couple was issued by the designated officer of the H/West ward office under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (1888), which authorises civic officials to enter the premises, inspect the premises for unauthorised construction, and take photographs and measurements where necessary.

This notice is similar to notices issued in the past to BJP minister Narayan Rane at Aadhish Bunglow in Juhu, and to Khushi Belmondo building in Santacruz West, where BJP leader Mohit Khamboj owns multiple flats.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Tuesday, Advocate Rizwan Merchant, who is the lawyer for the Ranas had said, “If inspections are to take place, they have to take place in the presence of the owner/occupier. If they are not present, we will have to see what is to be done.”