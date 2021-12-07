BMC waits for results of genome sequencing

Mumbai After two international passengers tested positive for the Omicron variant in Mumbai on Monday, BMC is awaiting results of the samples of the other Covid positive patients with travel history from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

According to BMC, till Monday, 16 residents of Mumbai with travel history have tested positive for Covid. One of these passengers is among those who tested positive for the Omicron variant on Monday. Overall, nine high-risk contacts of these patients have tested positive. One out of these contacts tested positive for the Omicron variant on Monday.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner incharge of the civic public health department, said, “We have not yet received a response on the test results of other patients that were sent to NIV Pune, and are uncertain if they are negative for Omicron variant. We have requested NIV to release the results of these other patients, so we can determine if they are Omicron negative.”

As per the data available with the BMC, until December 5, 2021, a total of 4,480 passengers have arrived in Mumbai from high-risk countries. These have been categorised by the Maharashtra government in its order of December 2, and are South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.