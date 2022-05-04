BMC wants EV charging stations in all upcoming properties
Mumbai To promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the city, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will seek amendment in the existing Development Control Rules (DCR) in the Development Plan (DP) - 2034, from the Urban Development (UD) department.
The civic body wants to mandate the provision of installing EV charging points in all the upcoming residential, commercial and industrial constructions.
Senior BMC official has also said that the number of electric buses in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will also be expanded to 3,000 by December 2023.
According to BMC data, the number of registered EV in Mumbai has increased five times in the city in the past three years.
“We will be proposing an amendment to the existing guidelines in the DCR and to mandate the provision of installing EV charging points in all the upcoming properties in the city, be it residential, commercial or industrial. As per the new policy, we will also ensure that at least 20 per cent capacity of the parking space is reserved for EV owners. This proposal is part of the Mumbai Net Zero campaign, through which we plan to minimise carbon footprint in the city,” Sunil Godse, deputy municipal commissioner (Environment), said on Wednesday.
Dedicated EV cell
Earlier in February, the BMC launched a dedicated EV cell, that will assist policymakers and promote infrastructure and provide easy credit facilities to set up charging points in the city. The BMC is also drafting an ‘Electric Vehicle Charging Policy’ to strengthen infrastructure in Mumbai.
Godse said that to encourage real estate builders, the BMC will provide them incentives. “To encourage builders and entrepreneurs to set up EV charging points, we will give them several incentives. Some of which may include waiving off the installation fees as well,” said Godse.
The charging points in residential buildings will have a capacity between 15-40 amperes and can charge two EVs at a time.
“The charging points will be set up in a phased manner. In the first phase, we will set up these points in 28 different locations like civic ward offices, hospitals, and fire stations,” said an official.
Meanwhile, a senior civic officials also said that in the days to come, 55 charging stations will be installed in various BEST depots and bus stations, which will be available for the public as well.
