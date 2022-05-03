Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai civic body wants to check MP Navneet Rana's flat for illegal construction
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body wants to check MP Navneet Rana's flat for illegal construction

Hanuman Chalisa row: BMC has scheduled an inspection of the flat owned by Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her spouse MLA Ravi Rana on Thursday.
Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 on charges of sedition and promoting enmity between groups (ANI)
Updated on May 03, 2022 05:52 PM IST
ByEeshanpriya M S

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued notice to inspect the Khar West apartment of Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her spouse and MLA Ravi Rana. The inspection has been proposed to take place on Thursday, May 4, people aware of the matter said.

A BMC official said the notice, issued under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888, is similar to the ones sent to Union minister Narayan Rane and Khushi Belmondo building in Santacruz West, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj owns multiple flats.

The law authorises municipal officials to enter any premises for an inspection, usually after giving notice to the occupants.

Lawyer Rizwan Merchant, who is appearing for the Ranas in criminal cases, said he wasn’t aware of the BMC notice. “If it has been issued, and if inspections are to take place, they have to be taken place in the presence of the owner/occupier. If they are not present, we will have to see what is to be done.”

RELATED STORIES

Navneet Rana, who owns two flats in Lavhi Apartment according to her 2019 election affidavit, and her husband were arrested from their Mumbai house on April 23 after they insisted on chanting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the family residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra. They were charged with sedition and promoting enmity between groups.

After the Bombay high court declined their request to cancel the first information report (FIR) filed against them, the Ranas approached the lower court for bail, underlining that there was no intention to instigate people by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. The judge is due to pronounce the verdict on the bail request on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP