Mumbai civic body wants to check MP Navneet Rana's flat for illegal construction
MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued notice to inspect the Khar West apartment of Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her spouse and MLA Ravi Rana. The inspection has been proposed to take place on Thursday, May 4, people aware of the matter said.
A BMC official said the notice, issued under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888, is similar to the ones sent to Union minister Narayan Rane and Khushi Belmondo building in Santacruz West, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj owns multiple flats.
The law authorises municipal officials to enter any premises for an inspection, usually after giving notice to the occupants.
Lawyer Rizwan Merchant, who is appearing for the Ranas in criminal cases, said he wasn’t aware of the BMC notice. “If it has been issued, and if inspections are to take place, they have to be taken place in the presence of the owner/occupier. If they are not present, we will have to see what is to be done.”
Navneet Rana, who owns two flats in Lavhi Apartment according to her 2019 election affidavit, and her husband were arrested from their Mumbai house on April 23 after they insisted on chanting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the family residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra. They were charged with sedition and promoting enmity between groups.
After the Bombay high court declined their request to cancel the first information report (FIR) filed against them, the Ranas approached the lower court for bail, underlining that there was no intention to instigate people by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. The judge is due to pronounce the verdict on the bail request on Thursday.
-
After a slight surge, new Covid-19 cases begin to stabilise in Maharashtra
PUNE After a slight surge reported in the new Covid-19 cases in the state, the number of cases has now stabilised. The number of deaths reported in the state has also gone down to less than 2 per day. In the past one week, only 10 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state. As 1,152 new cases were reported, the case fatality rate stood at 0.86%.
-
Heatwave: Delhi parents demand changed school timings, advanced summer breaks
Last week, the Centre issued a health advisory that comprised do's and don'ts for the public. It also urged states and union territories (UTs) to review their health preparedness for availability of ample quantities of essential medicines and necessary equipment while ensuring enough drinking water and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.
-
Mumbai Police seizes loudspeakers from MNS office, detains party leader
Officers of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday seized loudspeakers from the office of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena amid tension over Thackeray recent call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed by then. The MNS' Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others were also detained as part of the exercise.
-
Beat the Delhi heat in this auto with a garden on its roof | VIDEO
A searing heatwave has left people in national capital Delhi - where temperatures have touched 45 degrees Celsius - leaving residents gasping for breath, gulping down cooling drinks and rushing to find any shade they can. Auto-rickshaw driver Mahendra Kumar has converted his auto in a literal garden - with an assortment of shrubs, small plants, flowers on top - to give his customers a 'cool ride'.
-
Anything can be planted in Punjab’s fertile land but not hate: Mann
In a stern warning to anti-social elements trying to disturb peace and harmony of the state, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that there was no place for hatred in Punjab.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics