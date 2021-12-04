Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC issues quarantine SOP for passengers from at-risk countries
mumbai news

BMC issues quarantine SOP for passengers from at-risk countries

As per the SOP, passengers from countries such as the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel among others will have to undergo seven days of strict home quarantine
in Mumbai, 14 samples of suspected Omicron variant have been sent by the BMC for genome sequencing. (REUTERS Photo)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 05:48 PM IST
ByMehul R Thakkar

The Mumbai civic body has planned a strict 7 days long home quarantine monitoring mechanism for passengers arriving from countries “at risk” from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This includes 5 calls a day from the Brihanmumbai Coropration’s war room to monitor their health and the involvement of their housing societies to ensure their complete isolation. The protocol also involves conducting RT-PCR test for such passengers after the quarantine period.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday said, “BMC has introduced a very unique and strict home quarantine monitoring mechanism for passengers arriving in Mumbai from ‘at risk’ countries. It will be as effective as institutional quarantine. Our objective is to prevent the possible spread of the Omicron variant in Mumbai.”

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will daily submit to the Disaster Management Cell, a list of international passengers arriving in Mumbai in the preceding 24 hours from high risk and at-risk countries and those who have visited these countries in the last 15 days.

The Disaster Management Cell will then bifurcate the passengers’ manifest ward-wise into 24 groups and send to ward war rooms every day at 10 am. Post this, the health department shall be monitoring including tracking, contact tracing etc of passengers.

RELATED STORIES

Also Watch: Omicron scare: Karnataka govt says one patient ‘escaped’

As per the SOP, passengers from countries such as the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel among others will have to undergo seven days of strict home quarantine, while those from South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe, classified by the Maharashtra government as “at high risk” countries will need to undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival apart from seven-day long institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, 14 samples of suspected Omicron variant have been sent by the BMC for genome sequencing. 10 of these samples are of international passengers and four belonged to the contacts of these passengers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP