BMC issues quarantine SOP for passengers from at-risk countries

The Mumbai civic body has planned a strict 7 days long home quarantine monitoring mechanism for passengers arriving from countries “at risk” from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This includes 5 calls a day from the Brihanmumbai Coropration’s war room to monitor their health and the involvement of their housing societies to ensure their complete isolation. The protocol also involves conducting RT-PCR test for such passengers after the quarantine period.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday said, “BMC has introduced a very unique and strict home quarantine monitoring mechanism for passengers arriving in Mumbai from ‘at risk’ countries. It will be as effective as institutional quarantine. Our objective is to prevent the possible spread of the Omicron variant in Mumbai.”

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will daily submit to the Disaster Management Cell, a list of international passengers arriving in Mumbai in the preceding 24 hours from high risk and at-risk countries and those who have visited these countries in the last 15 days.

The Disaster Management Cell will then bifurcate the passengers’ manifest ward-wise into 24 groups and send to ward war rooms every day at 10 am. Post this, the health department shall be monitoring including tracking, contact tracing etc of passengers.

Also Watch: Omicron scare: Karnataka govt says one patient ‘escaped’

As per the SOP, passengers from countries such as the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel among others will have to undergo seven days of strict home quarantine, while those from South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe, classified by the Maharashtra government as “at high risk” countries will need to undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival apart from seven-day long institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, 14 samples of suspected Omicron variant have been sent by the BMC for genome sequencing. 10 of these samples are of international passengers and four belonged to the contacts of these passengers.