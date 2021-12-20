BMC’s 48 inspection teams to conduct surprise checks for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to form a total of 48 inspection teams - two teams in each of the 24 administrative wards in the city, to conduct surprise inspections at marriage halls, malls, multiplexes and restaurants, and ensure that citizens and establishments are following covid-19 appropriate behaviour. This comes owing to the rise in the number of Omicron cases in the city, and after the civic body on Saturday urged Mumbaiites to avoid gathering or organising parties for Christmas or New Year’s Eve.

These surprise inspections will take place only at public commercial places, and not for private gatherings or parties, the civic body said on Sunday. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in-charge of BMC’s public health department said, “At the ward level, the civic body will contact marriage halls, commercial open spaces, and take down a list of dates from that are booked for private gatherings. Wards have been instructed to conduct these surprise inspections and check if everyone is adhering to covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Restaurants will be the last places we will check, even though they will not be ignored, as citizens visit restaurants to eat, so their masks are going to be off. However, we will check if they are operating at the allowed capacity during our inspections”

Owing to increasing Omicron cases, BMC on Saturday appealed to citizens to avoid gathering or organising parties for Christmas or new year celebrations. The BMC in a statement appealed to citizens to follow the existing rule of 50% capacity in marriage halls and 25% capacity in the open lawn. However, in case of more than 1,000 guests, permission will have to be taken from local district administration, said the BMC. Currently, restaurants, bars and nightclubs are allowed to remain open till 12.30 am at 50% capacity.

Action to be taken against those flouting covid-19 guidelines will be based on the magnitude of the violation, Kakani said. If quests are found to be without masks, then they will be fined ₹200 each for not wearing masks. If the organisers have not ensured social distancing, a warning will be given to the organisers. However, the organisers of events will also be booked by the BMC in case the situation is very serious, Kakani said. “If we find that the premises are operating at full capacity and not adhering to our guidelines, punitive action will be taken against the organisers.”

According to BMC officials, the state government has empowered the BMC to levy a ₹10,000 fine on individuals or establishments for violating norms.

Mumbai on Sunday reported four more Covid-19 cases infected with the Omicron variant, taking the total number of Omicron tally of patients in the city to 22. However, the four Omicron patients reported on Sunday were detected during screening at the Mumbai international airport. Out of the 22 cases in Mumbai detected with the Omicron variant, two are from Karnataka, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad.