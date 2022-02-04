BMC’s fiscal health improves, but it has to dip into reserves to meet budgetary allocations

With Covid-19 bringing the economy to a standstill in 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) faced a financial crunch with a dip in collection from the property tax and development plan (DP) departments. While income from property tax is linked with that of the common man, stalling of construction projects and lack of labour affected the civic body’s revenue through premiums from builders earned on real estate development.

However, in 2021-22, the BMC’s revenue has increased by ₹9,726.57 crore. Against an estimate of ₹27,811.57 crore, it earned ₹37,538.41 crore. Following this, the civic body has grown financially confident in 2022.

For the next fiscal year, the civic body has estimated an income of ₹30,743 crore, mainly from aid for the Goods and Services Tax, from the property tax, development plan department, interest on investments, and water and sewerage charges. This is ₹2,932.04 crore more than last year’s estimates of income.

At present, the BMC’s total reserves are ₹87,131.57 crore. About ₹31,323.89 crore out of these reserves are tied to provident fund, pensions, deposits by contractors among others, and ₹55,807.68 crore is linked to infrastructure projects.

The increase in revenue in 2021 mainly came from the DP department. The BMC had estimated an income of ₹2,000 crore from it, but in fact earned ₹14,750 crore, a sizeable increase of ₹12,750 crore. This was owing to the Maharashtra government’s decision on January 14, last year, offering 50% concession in premiums payable to the government. This was done to pull the housing sector out of its financial crisis due to the pandemic.

Moreover, due to the increase in income from the DP department, the BMC earned extra from the interest in investments. What was earlier pegged at ₹975.56 crore from interest came to ₹1,205.26 crore in 2021. It is expected to be an income of ₹1,128.74 crore in the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23.

However, the revenue expected from the property tax department in 2021, ₹7,000 crore, has now been revised to ₹4,800 crore. The BMC said the drop in property tax collection is temporary owing to a writ petition in a court against the current system of calculating it on the basis of capital value of the properties.

Improved finances have prompted the civic body to present a budget that is 17.7% more than last year’s, at ₹45,949.21 crore. Capital outlay has increased by about 20.78% in 2022 and is now pegged at ₹22,646.73 crore, a whopping 49% of the total budget. This comes even as only 56.77% of the capital budget outlay of ₹18,750.99 crore revised to ₹16,866.48 crore in 2021 has been utilised till January. Revenue expenditure for 2022 is pegged at ₹23,294.05 crore.

This is the first time that the capital budget of the civic body is almost equal to its revenue budget’s share. Capital budget is essentially the money spent on development and infrastructure work, and revenue expenditure is the establishment costs, including salaries, pensions, and costs incurred for upkeep and maintenance of supporting infrastructure.

In the last five years, the share of capital expenditure versus revenue in the overall budget has increased considerably. In 2017, it was pegged at 25% of the budget; in 2018, it was 26%; in 2019, it came to 29%; and in 2020, it rose to 28%. In 2021, capital expenditure comprised 43% of the budget outlay, and this year, it has come to 49%, with revenue expenditure’s share at 51%.

However, the BMC still needs to internally raise ₹14,704 crore to meet its capital expenditure demands. Of this, ₹5,840 crore will be withdrawn from its reserves for the Coastal Road and Goregaon Mulund Link Road projects, and ₹3,866.28 crore will be withdrawn for other capital and revenue expenditure, including pensions. About ₹4,998 crore is being taken as an internal loan.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday said the withdrawal from reserves was from funds already linked to infrastructure projects. Chahal said, “All our reserves are linked to infrastructure projects, and we are simply using the money for the same project development. The internal loan is a formality as it is the BMC’s money borrowed and replaced on the basis of our income.”

Over the past few years, the BMC’s revenue expenditure has also increased steadily. The civic budget said, “Though various measures are being implemented continuously to reduce revenue expenditure, the trend of revenue expenditure is on the rise. One of the important reasons is an increase in expenditure on operation and maintenance and owing to Covid-19 services from the BMC.”

For 2022-23, the BMC has listed the main sources of income as ₹11,429.73 crore as grant-in-aid from the government in lieu of Octroi, even though it only received ₹8,870 crore in 2021 against its estimates of ₹10,583.08 crore; ₹7,000 crore from property tax; ₹3,950 crore from DP premiums; ₹1,128.74 crore from interest on investments; ₹1,596.93 crore from water and sewerage charges; ₹1,126.17 crore from grant-in-aid from the state government; ₹1,390.99 crore from supervision charges; and ₹3,121 crore from other sources.

The civic body has also asked the state government to reimburse its Covid-19 expenditure of ₹2,764.88 crore for expenditure till November 2021. A proposal has been submitted to the district collector and the suburban district collector for reimbursement from the state disaster response fund.

Other measures have been proposed to increase the civic body’s revenue. On Thursday, Chahal said, “Revision of property tax as per the ready reckoner rate has been pending for the last two years, owing to the pandemic. This will be made this year. It will mean Mumbaiites pay 15% to 16% more, but it allows the BMC to estimate an income of ₹7,000 crore from the property tax department for this year as well, even though the civic body had to revise estimates in income from property tax through 2021 by about ₹2,000 crore.”

Abhay Pethe, a city-based economist, said if the civic body’s fiscal health improved amid a pandemic, as budget books suggest, it would be wise to preserve the money for contingency situations. “It is never wise to spend money from reserves on planned capital infrastructure. It is acceptable to use this money in case of emergencies such as infrastructure and social support in the middle of a pandemic but withdrawing money for any planned development can land an organisation in long-term financial trouble. A budget announcement in no way comments on an organisation’s ability to actually spend that money, leading to development on the ground. It is only about optics.”