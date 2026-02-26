Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday told the legislative council that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been instructed to use AI to detect dust pollution in real-time at all construction sites, including those of the government. BMC to use AI in pollution mitigation: CM

Fadnavis was speaking after Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab claimed that no pollution mitigation measures were being taken at the site of the new high court complex in Bandra East, leading to dust pollution.

“There are government and non government works in this area. Metro and bullet train projects are on. I am not against infra projects but want stricter norms,” Parab said.

In response, environment minister Pankaja Munde claimed that some measures were being taken at the high court complex site, while a debris treatment plant was being set up.

Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap said most construction sites don’t follow norms.

Probe into Navi Mumbai hsg fraud

A committee headed by the additional chief secretary of the urban development department will probe alleged housing fraud in Navi Mumbai, where flats that were supposed to be reserved for affordable housing were sold at premium rates, industries minister Uday Samant told the legislative council on Wednesday.

“Based on the report, action will be taken against CIDCO officials who issued construction permissions despite authority for the same being with the NMMC (Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation),” Samant said, while responding to a question from NCP legislator Shashikant Shinde.

Shinde referred to a dispute between CIDCO and the NMMC over building permissions in Nerul, and alleged that some builders were bypassing the mandatory requirement to reserve 20% homes in a housing complex for the affordable category, and making extra profit by constructing flats for commercial sale at higher prices in their place.

Builders in Navi Mumbai had not constructed over 2,000 affordable homes they were supposed to build, he alleged.

In response, Samant, who has been deputed by deputy CM Eknath Shinde to reply on urban development issues, said a committee headed by committee by additional chief secretary of urban development department will probe the matter.

New route for Nashik-Pune rail corridor

The Maharashtra government will appoint a consultant to recommend a new alignment for the Nashik-Pune semi-high-speed railway project, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council on Wednesday.

Fadnavis was speaking after MLC Satyajeet Tambe pointed out that although disturbance to the Giant Metrowave Radio Telescope (GMRT) at Narayangaon was cited as the reason for the new alignment, information obtained under the Right to Information Act showed that no objections had been raised to the original route.